What They Are Saying: Continued Support for Barrasso-Manchin Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A broad group of industry and issue experts have voiced support for S. 4753, the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), chairman of ENR. The bill secures future access to oil and natural gas resources on federal lands and waters, ends President Biden’s ban on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, and fixes the Rosemont court decision which threatens hardrock mining on federal lands. The bill also ensures that new transmission lines meaningfully improve electric reliability and actually benefit customers. On July 31, 2024, ENR advanced S. 4753 to the full Senate by a bipartisan vote of 15 to 4. Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers: “…the Energy Permitting Reform Act will help unlock the full potential of our industry, bolster our nation’s energy security and create American jobs. Streamlining permitting processes, cutting red tape, requiring that federal agencies make timely decisions and reducing the potential for baseless litigation will help prevent years-long delays for manufacturers—delays that give other countries a distinct advantage and put our own security at risk.…We thank Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso for introducing this legislation and look forward to working with lawmakers to advance it.” Philip K. Bell, President, Steel Manufacturers Association: “The Steel Manufacturers Association supports the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024. We thank Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso for putting together bipartisan legislation that streamlines the permitting process. Energy projects of all kinds will benefit from these streamlined reviews, and those same projects rely heavily on our modern, efficient domestic steel industry. A simpler, more efficient permitting system, that maintains our environmental protections is essential to growing the industries and jobs Americans have prioritized. We look forward to working with Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso on these reforms and continue to call on Congress to reform the permitting process for all projects.” Marty Durbin, President, Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 and applauds your bipartisan efforts throughout this Congress to craft comprehensive legislation to improve the transparency, predictability, and efficiency of the federal permitting process. Your legislation would foster economic growth, promote energy innovation, and strengthen America's position as a global leader in energy development….Your legislation offers practical solutions to help expedite the permitting process without compromising environmental safeguards. It would establish clearer process steps and reduce bureaucratic hurdles that would empower businesses to invest and respond more efficiently to growing energy markets while ensuring responsible resource development.” American Chemistry Council: “The American Chemistry Council (ACC) strongly endorses the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, and has appreciated the long-standing commitment to meaningful, impactful, and bipartisan permitting reform that Senators Barrasso and Manchin have maintained. ACC applauds this newest permitting reform effort that expedites permitting for all types of federal authorizations for energy and mineral infrastructure projects, whether they are fossil fuel, critical mineral, innovative lower-emission technologies, hydrogen, transmission, storage and many more – all while strongly retaining important environmental and sustainability safeguards, and building out policies that will advance America’s economic and energy innovation goals and support industry’s efforts for a lower emissions future.” Cristian Signoretto, President, and Dr. James Watson, Secretary General, Eurogas: “We would like to express our strong support for enhancing liquefied natural gas export from the US to Europe, as you are proposing in the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 (Title VI)….An expeditious permitting process for essential LNG projects is crucial to ensuring the continued growth and reliability of U.S. LNG exports, which have become increasingly vital to Europe's energy strategy, especially in light of the geopolitical tensions resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine….The importance of a stable and reliable energy partnership between our regions cannot be overstated. Accelerating the permitting process will not only bolster U.S. energy production but will also provide much-needed certainty and stability for global energy markets. It is imperative to further reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, thereby supporting both regional and global energy security.”