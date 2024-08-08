H.R. 7586, a bill to establish a Department of State Domestic Protection Mission relating to unmanned aircraft system and unmanned aircraft

H.R. 7586 would authorize the Department of State to monitor, intercept, and seize any unmanned aerial system (UAS) that threatens the security of diplomatic facilities in the United States. The bill also would require the department to report semiannually to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in 2025.

The department has published a UAS policy manual and is currently operating a counter-UAS program; thus, H.R. 7586 would not impose any new operating requirements on the agency. Other provisions of the bill would affect direct spending, revenues, and spending subject to appropriation.