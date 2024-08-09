GAMA-1 Technologies, First Federal Migration Partner Graduates from AWS Migration Specialty Development Sprint

About

GAMA-1 Technologies is committed to leveraging science and data to create impactful solutions for humanity. As a certified Small Disadvantaged Business, we specialize in secure, high-performance enterprise technologies that support future scientific endeavors. GAMA-1 is an ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certified organization, adhering to CMMI and ITIL best practices. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with the Migration Competency and Public Sector Partner Designation, a Scaled Agile Silver Partner, and a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, we combine technical expertise with mission-driven objectives to deliver meaningful solutions. Our goal is to be the trusted partner in digital transformation, earth observations, and applied science technology, leveraging our experience to enable data-driven benefits for humanity.

GAMA-1's Core Capabilities