GAMA-1 Technologies Awarded 3 Year $46M NOAA NESDIS OSGS Application and Science Common Services Support Task Order
Our team delivers application-related cloud infrastructure transition activities to support NOAA’s mission-critical product portfolio.
GAMA-1 received NESDIS’ high vote of confidence to provide an Agile DevOps Approach to mission-critical satellite ground systems and scientific applications.
GAMA-1 is honored to be chosen as NESDIS’ comprehensive solutions partner to support the science teams by providing a common Agile Software Engineering progressive mindset while improving processes.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMA-1 Technologies, LLC was awarded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) Office of Satellite Ground Services (OSGS) Application and Science Common Services Support (ASCSS) Task Order under the NOAA Mission IT Services (NMITS) BPA. NESDIS provides secure and timely access to global environmental data from satellites and other sources to promote and protect the Nation’s security, environment, economy, and quality of life.
Under the contract, GAMA-1 provides common software engineering, project management, and transition services of science software into operational scientific applications. Our team will also deliver application-related infrastructure transition activities to support NOAA’s mission-critical product portfolio. Our DevOps software engineers, lifecycle experts, and system engineers will provide application, science and system prototyping, development, implementation, testing, transition to operations, and maintenance and sustainment activities on the NESDIS cloud and on-premise infrastructures.
“GAMA-1 is honored to be chosen as NESDIS’ comprehensive solutions partner to support NESDIS’ science teams by providing a common Agile Software Engineering progressive mindset while improving the transition to operations process for NESDIS’ critical product portfolio. We are up to the challenge to help manage this significant change process while moving from the AS-IS architecture to the NESDIS future cloud vision. We celebrate this contract award with our team members”, stated Gustavo Gamarra, GAMA-1’s President. “Many thanks go out to the entire business development and executive leadership team for their attention to detail regarding our winning management and technical approach. Our dynamic team was led by Gerald Stark, GAMA-1’s VP of Business Development. Congratulations to all.”
About GAMA-1 Technologies – GAMA-1 is a highly-technical Certified Small Disadvantaged Business with a mature service delivery model. We combine industry and government standards with established GAMA-1 methodologies to develop, engineer, secure, implement, and maintain IT solutions and services. We refine our methods through continuous process improvement and hold International Organization of Standards (ISO) 9001 (Quality), ISO 20000 (ITSM), and ISO 27001 (Security) certifications. We train our staff on IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v4 and apply Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Services Level 3 processes. GAMA-1 is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GAMA-1 Technologies. This year, 97% of employees said it’s a great place to work compared to 57% of typical U.S.-based company employees.
