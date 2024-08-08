Cheers to a decade of quality improvement

2024 marks Step Up to Quality’s 10-year anniversary. Throughout the past decade, we’ve been honored to help hundreds of Nebraska child care providers and educators take steps toward even higher quality practices, serving a collective 47,161 children since our program began.

This past year, enhancing the Step Up to Quality coaching experience has been a focus for our team. Notably, we created and launched a dual-language binder for providers and educators who participate in Quality Foundations coaching, ensuring they can track their learnings, organize their thoughts and feel confident moving through each step of the process.

Since our last annual report, 120 more programs began actively participating in Step Up to Quality. We’re so proud of the 800+ child care programs enrolled across Nebraska who are committed to continuous quality improvement every day, supporting an excellent experience for the children in their care.

Want to know more about our latest stats? Find out more in our 2023-2024 annual report, including the number of programs that have taken advantage of free coaching, the number of providers at each of the five steps and the amount of quality incentive bonuses distributed to date.

Looking forward, we’re excited to make our resources even more accessible, engaging and actionable for programs and parents — stay tuned for updates! Sign up for our monthly newsletter to stay connected.

Thank you for taking this journey with us as we continue to learn and grow alongside the parents, programs and policymakers dedicated to ensuring our youngest Nebraskans have the brightest futures. Cheers to the next 10 years of quality improvement!

