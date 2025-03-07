Dr. Jane Stavem Selected as Deputy Commissioner of Education

News Release

March 7, 2025

The Nebraska State Board of Education has appointed Dr. Jane Stavem as a Deputy Commissioner of Education. The decision comes after a nationwide search process. As deputy commissioner, Dr. Stavem will provide leadership and guidance for the day-to-day operations of the NDE, provide agency-wide administrative support to the Commissioner, and manage the Agency Support and Services division.

Dr. Stavem is currently the superintendent for the Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota. In that role Dr. Stavem has led a team of more than 3,600 staff ensuring a quality education for almost 25,000 students in the district. She specialized in community partnerships and innovative expansion using new and existing resources to increase opportunities for student engagement. During her time as superintendent, she created an agriculture pathway in the district career academy, initiated a Community Learning Center (CLC) model for after-school programs across the district, and raised funds for student educational opportunities.

Dr. Stavem previously served as superintendent at Lake Washington School District in Redmond, Washington, associate superintendent for instruction in Lincoln Public Schools, and superintendent of Blair Community Schools, both in Nebraska. She has also served as the executive director of curriculum and instruction at Columbus Public Schools and principal at West Park Elementary School in Columbus.

Dr. Stavem received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She holds an administrative certificate in Nebraska with a superintendent endorsement.

Dr. Stavem is expected to start as Deputy Commissioner after July 1, 2025.