Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,344 in the last 365 days.

Water Summary Update: July rainfall continues positive trend

DES MOINES -- After significant localized heavy rainfall and flooding in June, July continued the trend with above-average rainfall, according to the latest Water Summary Update. 

July’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 5.40 inches, or 1.23 inches above normal. However, precipitation totals varied greatly across different regions of the state. 

In central Iowa, Pella received nearly 14 inches of rain in July, while Rock Rapids in northwest Iowa received less than one inch for the month. The state has received more than 30 inches of rain in the last 10 months, nearly four inches greater than normal. July also showed an average statewide temperature of 72.4 degrees, one degree below normal.  

“July is normally a fairly wet month in Iowa, so to finish above normal means we have continued to get needed moisture to replenish what was missed during the last four years of drought,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator. “If we continue to see normal to above normal rainfall for the rest of the summer and then into the fall months, our hydrologic resources should be in great shape this year.”

Although the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) showed no drought or dryness anywhere in the state as of July 16, a small region of southwest Iowa received an abnormal dryness designation due to short-term rainfall deficits in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. Despite this development, Iowa’s Drought Plan showed all five monitoring regions are drought free, with stabilized conditions at the end of July. 

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

 www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

You just read:

Water Summary Update: July rainfall continues positive trend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more