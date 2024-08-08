Chief Medical Officer Takes the Helm as Board President with Gastroenterology of the Rockies

Dr. Joseph Cassara, MD, MBA, Board President with Gastroenterology of the Rockies

Gastroenterology of the Rockies appoints new Board President to steer the organization's initiatives

We continually assess the changing needs of patients and anticipate ways we can make it easier for them to get routine screenings that prevent cancer.” — Joseph Cassara, MD

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce a change to our Board leadership team at Gastroenterology of the Rockies. We introduce Joseph Cassara, MD, MBA, our incoming Board President and esteemed Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Cassara has advised the Board since 2022 when he began at the practice. As he steps into this new role, we envision his leadership style will take this organization to new heights thanks to his clinical and operational experience. Dr. Cassara’s extensive background as a physician, and strategic business acumen makes him exceptionally qualified to steer Board initiatives towards the future of healthcare.

With a distinguished medical career spanning over 20 years as a physician, and over 16 years as a board-certified gastroenterologist focused on advanced therapeutics, Dr. Cassara demonstrates clinical healthcare leadership and a deep-rooted commitment to advancing patient care in digestive health. We have watched him bring a true sense of compassion, wisdom and vision to our organization.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cassara has championed innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize patient-centered outcomes in digestive health and support physician-to-physician collaboration. Colleagues note his leadership skills, decision making and administration know-how that drive continuous improvement and operational efficiency.

Patients express gratitude for being in his care and often say they feel heard and listened to—not rushed through their appointments. His preparedness during exams, compassion and skill as a physician do not go unnoticed.

We are confident that Gastroenterology of the Rockies will remain a leader in delivering exceptional patient care and digestive treatments while we tackle life-threatening diseases like colon cancer. Our medical team is committed to expanding access to care at a time when there is a physician shortage in specialties like gastroenterology—and an increase in colon cancer cases in people under the age of 50.

“We continually assess the changing needs of patients and anticipate ways we can make it easier for them to get routine screenings that prevent cancer,” said Dr. Cassara. “I work with my peers at various health systems to openly discuss ways we can overcome obstacles so we can keep our patients’ health as the key focus,” he added.

We value Dr. Cassara’s insights in guiding Gastroenterology of the Rockies toward achieving our mission to advance digestive health and the quality of life our patients deserve.

In his role as Board President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cassara will collaborate closely with our health system partners, clinical practitioners and executive leadership to cultivate positive patient outcomes while upholding high standards of care.

Please join us as we extend a warm welcome to Dr. Cassara as he embarks on this new role as our Board President. We are confident his leadership will inspire us to excel as a leading group of digestive health specialists in Denver.

Warm regards,

Lara Kelley, CEO, with Gastroenterology of the Rockies

To schedule an interview with Joseph Cassara, MD, or Lara Kelley, CEO, please contact Digital Marketing Specialist Elise Oberliesen at 303-604-5000, extension 1010, or email elise.oberliesen@gastrorockies.com.

###

About Us - Gastroenterology of the Rockies operates seven GI clinics and endoscopy centers in Denver and Boulder. Our mission is to advance digestive health and quality of life for all our patients. We specialize in gastrointestinal health including colonoscopy procedures, liver disease and hepatology, advanced endoscopic procedures, and inflammatory bowel disease – Crohn’s and Colitis. We treat a variety of conditions including abdominal pain, acid reflux (GERD), constipation and diarrhea, Celiac disease, colitis, hemorrhoids, pancreas and biliary diseases, stomach and esophageal conditions, and irritable bowel syndrome.