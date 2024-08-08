More than 160 affordable homes, 74 child care spaces coming to Burnaby

CANADA, August 8 - Families and seniors in Burnaby will soon benefit from 161 new affordable homes and 74 child care spaces as construction starts on a new development in the community.

“We are taking action to help families who have struggled to find affordable housing and child care and provide them with the supports they need to thrive in their community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government is proud to lead the way to help people across the province have healthy, vibrant neighbourhoods with the quality care and homes they deserve.”

The six-storey building at 3838 Hastings St. will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes on floors two through six. Nine of the homes will be fully accessible and 84 will be adaptable. The S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Affordable Housing Society will operate the building. The child care centre on the ground floor will be operated by the YMCA of Greater Vancouver.

“Alongside new homes, it’s important to ensure families have access to child care in their growing community,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “These 74 spaces will provide an opportunity for parents to pursue their goals while their children learn and play in a safe environment. This is part of our commitment to make child care a core and reliable service for everyone.”

In addition to housing and child care, the building will have commercial space on the ground floor, 139 parking spots and 224 bicycle spaces. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

“Our government knows there are many families in need of quality affordable housing close to child care and the services they rely on,” said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North. “Building projects like this is one of the ways we’re helping make life easier for families and people who call Burnaby home. This is a wonderful example of how governments and communities can work together to make life better for people.”

Rents will range depending on unit size and tenant income. Rents will be geared to income where residents will pay 30% of their income for rent, market rates or deep-subsidy rates for people on income assistance.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 3,500 homes in Burnaby.

Quotes:

Mike Hurley, mayor of Burnaby –

“This project represents a significant step forward for our community as it addresses two of the most-urgent needs in Burnaby – affordable housing and more child care spaces. By providing land for projects like this and working with our partners at the provincial level, we’re taking a bold approach to addressing the affordability crisis in our community.”

Queenie Choo, CEO, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Affordable Housing Society –

“Providing affordable housing is now a growing part of our work at S.U.C.C.E.S.S. This project will help 161 individuals or families create a place called home and the 74 child care spaces are critical to help support local families. We are grateful for the partnership with the provincial government and City of Burnaby to make this project possible.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $28 million to build the homes, including $17.6 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and a Cost Pressure Grant of approximately $11 million.

The S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Affordable Housing Society received over $6.8 million through the Province’s ChildCare BC New Spaces Fund, a Ministry of Education and Child Care grant, to operate and build new child care spaces.

The City of Burnaby is providing the land valued at approximately $27 million, $112,000 in waived fees and a grant of approximately $3 million.

Metro Vancouver is contributing almost $425,000 in waived fees to support construction.

Learn More:

