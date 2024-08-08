Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link

TO:                Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Kirby Smith, Chair of County Commission, Lake County

Tim Murry, Mayor, City of Clermont

FROM:          Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:           Thursday, August 8, 2024

RE:               Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link

 

On August 2, 2024, Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link was shot and killed in the line of duty at the age of 28. He leaves behind his loving wife and parents. Before joining the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, he served with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for two years. Link was also a United States Army Reserves veteran. His career exemplified an unwavering commitment to service. Link displayed bravery and valor in his efforts to protect his community and will be remembered for his sacrifice.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Lake County Courthouse in Clermont, Florida and the City Hall of Clermont, Florida from sunrise to sunset, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

