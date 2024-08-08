Drugs and Cash Confiscated Along I-70 Are Among Largest Seizures Made in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ongoing commercial vehicle interdiction efforts along the I-70 corridor by the Central Ohio OOCIC/HIDTA Major Drug Interdiction Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have led to two recent significant seizures, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Drug traffickers intent on delivering destruction to central Ohio should take note – our task force and our partners are watching,” Yost said. “Kudos to our task force officers who worked to get these dangerous drugs and ill-gotten profits off our highways.”

On Aug. 3, task force agents and troopers stopped a commercial vehicle on I-70 in Madison County and seized 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana. In total, the contraband has an approximate street value of $14.6 million.

On Aug. 6, a separate commercial vehicle thought to be involved in drug trafficking was stopped along I-70 in Clark County. More than $935,000 in currency was seized.

The methamphetamine and cash seizures are believed to be among the largest in state history. For comparison, in all of 2023, OOCIC’s major drug task forces seized 349 pounds of meth and nearly $5.5 million in currency.

The Central Ohio OOCIC/HIDTA Major Drug Interdiction Task Force continues its investigation into each seizure. The task force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC).

