Breaking Language Barriers: HHS Issues Division-Specific Language Access Plans from Across the Department

In November 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) joined agencies across the federal government in prioritizing communication in its services to the public by releasing its department-wide Language Access Plan. With the release of its plan, HHS took a giant step towards ensuring people with limited English proficiency (LEP) and people with disabilities have greater access to the life-saving services that it provides.

Today, as a culmination of this effort, and in advance of the 24th anniversary of Executive Order 13166, “Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency,” the Department has released division-specific language access plans. This effort by nearly all HHS operating and staff divisions exemplifies the Department’s commitment to providing accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, and comprehensive health care and human services.

“Removing the barriers that prevent people from accessing health care and human services support is one of our highest priorities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “HHS continues to expand access, including language access, so that everyone can receive the help they need and deserve. In addition to our department-wide plan, which we released last year, each individual division within HHS has established their own goals and plans aimed at further expanding access. The Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity and inclusivity remains steadfast and extends to every part of the work that HHS does every day on behalf of the American people.”

“Today, we celebrate a significant milestone as we proudly unveil the updated Language Access Plans for all of HHS. These plans reflect our unwavering commitment to equality in access to health and human services, making sure care is available and accessible for individuals in their native languages, and effective communications for persons with disabilities,” said Melanie Fontes Rainer, Director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights and Chair of the HHS Language Access Steering Committee. “This is a testament to our ongoing dedication to ensuring that all individuals across the nation, regardless of language or ability, can access the vital services and information they need in health care.”

Led by the Department-wide Language Access Steering Committee, run by the HHS’ Office for Civil Rights, the following components of the Department have developed comprehensive language access plans:

The updated 2023 HHS Language Access Plan in various languages, the HHS division-specific Language Access Plans, and additional resources may be found at www.hhs.gov/lep.

Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary

“Removing the barriers that prevent people from accessing health care and human services support is one of our highest priorities. HHS continues to expand access, including language access, so that everyone can receive the help they need and deserve. In addition to our department-wide plan, which we released last year, each individual division within HHS has established their own goals and plans aimed at further expanding access. The Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity and inclusivity remains steadfast and extends to every part of the work that HHS does every day on behalf of the American people.”

Jeff Hild, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Children and Families (ACF) and Acting Assistant Secretary for Children and Families

“The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) continues to take action to increase access to our programs and we are proud to be effectuating HHS’ critical updated Language Access Plan. Implementation of this essential plan demonstrates our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility throughout over 60 ACF programs and services to children, youth, families, communities and grantees nationwide.”

Alison Barkoff, Senior official performing the duties of the Administration for Community Living Administrator and the Assistant Secretary for Aging (ACL)

“ACL is committed to ensuring that all older adults and people with disabilities can access the programs and services we fund. Making information available in a variety of languages and formats - including sign language and Easy Read formats that are more accessible to both people with intellectual disabilities and people with limited English reading skills - is an important part of that commitment.”

Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

“Disasters can happen anywhere in the United States and impact anyone. Language should never be a barrier to seeking and receiving the support needed to respond to and recover from an emergency. Providing language access services and meaningful communication to all, including persons with limited English proficiency, will strengthen our nation’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. ASPR’s Language Access Plan marks 24 years of progress since Executive Order 13166 was signed, and it will guide ASPR in ensuring that we are providing meaningful access to all our programs and services.”

Dr. Bob O. Valdez, Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)

“As patient populations become increasingly diverse, it is essential that health care organizations of all types and sizes commit to developing language access plans to communicate effectively across our nation’s diversity and health literacy levels to ensure delivery of high-quality patient-centered care. AHRQ is a proud partner in the HHS Language Access Plan and the 24th anniversary of Executive Order 13166. AHRQ’s focus on creating tools and resources that foster the inclusion of individuals with limited English proficiency in research helps advance the study of health literacy and the vanquishing of care disparities. More importantly, it promotes providing health care services responsive to our nation’s diverse consumers’ cultural and linguistic preferences, leading to better care outcomes.”

Cheryl R. Campbell, Assistant Secretary for Administration (ASA)

“I am proud of our continued commitment to Executive Order 13166 and to ensuring any American in need of HHS services can access them, no matter their primary language. Our Language Access Plan is a crucial component to empowering individuals to fully engage in their health care and demonstrates HHS’ dedication to serving our communities equitably.”

Lisa Molyneux, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources (ASFR), performing the delegable duties of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources

“Providing meaningful language access to information is critical to advancing HHS’s equity efforts. The HHS Language Access Plan creates a roadmap to effectively communicating with the diverse communities that rely on our programs, and ensures we are continuously learning from and considering data and resources to address identified barriers.”

Melanie Egorin, Ph.D., Assistant Secretary for Legislation (ASL)

“Greater language access means more effective communication of HHS’ life-saving priorities for the constituents served by each member of Congress. It is also the law. This is why our plan takes important steps to increase access for persons with limited English proficiency to our work, including information about important HHS programs and public health resources.”

Rebecca Haffajee, JD, Ph.D., MPH, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE)

“On the 24th anniversary of Executive Order 13166, 'Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency,' the Office of the Assistance Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) is proud to present our Language Access Plan. ASPE’s Plan reaffirms the Department’s goal of ensuring that every individual has meaningful access to HHS’s programs and services, by committing ASPE to make our publications and public meetings accessible to persons with limited English proficiency (LEP) and hearing, vision, speech and other disabilities. ASPE’s primary contribution to language services centers around conducting studies to identify and outline strategies to overcome language access barriers.”

Jeff Nesbit, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs (ASPA)

“ASPA is taking steps to help support the Department in its work to expand access to HHS services. This is part of HHS's overall commitment to protect the rights of individuals to access quality health care and essential human services. Our Language Action Plan is tailored to our unique responsibilities within the Office of the Secretary – namely to help all the other divisions to promote their policies and programs. As we continue to evolve as a division, we will keep our plans updated to ensure that we are doing our best to serve the American people.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

“I am pleased to announce the new CDC 2024 Language Access Plan as part of the larger 2024 HHS Language Access initiative. Ensuring our life-saving information is available to everyone in their preferred language is critical to our mission of protecting health and improving lives. CDC is committed to making sure that each of our programs has a plan to provide services and resources in ways that the public can understand.”

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

“CMS remains committed to ensuring people served by our programs have access to the critical health care coverage and information our agency provides. We are especially sensitive to the needs of those with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities. We will continue to work to expand our efforts so that more people are able to understand their options and can access high quality, affordable health care coverage.”

The Honorable Constance B. Tobias, Chair, Departmental Appeals Board

“The DAB's commitment to fair and impartial dispute resolution includes removing barriers to language access, in order to afford a party the right to meaningfully participate in the process.”

Robert M. Califf, M.D., Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

“Providing language access resources and services is particularly significant for the work we do at the FDA. Reducing language barriers can help improve public health outcomes and increase trust and transparency. The FDA is committed to providing consumer information in multiple languages, and helping consumers, including people with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities, make informed decisions about their health and safety.”

Carole Johnson, Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)

“HRSA supports equitable access to health care for the highest need communities, and it is vital for us to reach the millions of the people we serve who speak a language other than English. That’s why we recently launched a new grant program to train doctors and physician assistants on providing culturally and linguistically appropriate care for individuals with limited English proficiency and began offering an additional $5,000 in loan repayment to all National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program participants who can demonstrate fluency in Spanish and who commit to practice in a high need area serving patients with limited English proficiency. Today, I am proud to unveil HRSA’s updated Language Access Plan to build on this work and ensure access to high-quality health care by removing language barriers so that every patient in every community can be heard and understood.”

Roselyn Tso, Director, Indian Health Service (IHS)

“Providing greater language access to information about the Indian Health Service’s health care programs and public health services to members of Tribal communities can contribute to better health care experiences, and improved health outcomes for the American Indian and Alaska Native people across the Nation.”

Bertha Alisia Guerrero, Director, Intergovernmental External Affairs (IEA)

“As a first-generation daughter of non-English speaking immigrant parents, I understand firsthand how important language access is to our health and well-being. This updated Language Access Plan reflects IEA’s commitment to removing language barriers that limit equitable access to health and human services programs and resources.”

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

“When patients with limited English proficiency have access to clear and understandable health information, they are empowered to make informed decisions about their health, leading to better outcomes and improved well-being. NIH is committed to providing clear and accessible health and science information so that everyone can benefit from it.”

Admiral Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)

“Language access is vital for improving health and well-being for all. At HHS, we are dedicated to implementing policies, practices, and programs that prioritize science, innovation, and education to advance social justice and equity.”

Melanie Fontes Rainer, Director, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), and Chair, HHS Language Access Steering Committee

“Today, we celebrate a significant milestone as we proudly unveil the updated Language Access Plans for all of HHS. These plans reflect our unwavering commitment to equality in access to health and human services, making sure care is available and accessible for individuals in their native languages, and effective communications for persons with disabilities. This is a testament to our ongoing dedication to ensuring that all individuals across the nation, regardless of language or ability, can access the vital services and information they need in health care.”

Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs (OGA)

“As we mark the 24th anniversary of Executive Order 13166, which mandates improved access to services for individuals with limited English proficiency, the Office of Global Affairs reaffirms its commitment to this important cause. In our increasingly interconnected world, effective communication is vital for global health and human services. Our OpDiv/StaffDiv Language Access Plans play a crucial role in breaking down language barriers, ensuring that everyone, regardless of language, can access the essential services they need. By promoting language inclusivity, we strengthen our global partnerships and advance our shared goal of a healthier, more equitable world for all.”

Rear Admiral Felicia Collins, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health and Director, Office of Minority Health (OMH)

“Eliminating racial and ethnic health disparities across our nation requires us to identify and remove barriers to health care access, and one such barrier is language. The new OMH Language Access Plan demonstrates our commitment to actionable strategies for providing meaningful language access within our programs and resources. OMH will continue to champion meaningful language access as a critical component for improving health outcomes for individuals with limited English proficiency.”

McArthur Allen, Chief Administrative Law Judge, Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals (OMHA)

“We are proud to introduce OMHA’s Language Access Plan in furtherance of the Department’s and OMHA’s common mission to improve access for persons with limited English proficiency. Today, we are taking another important step in shaping American health care by ensuring that OMHA’s standards for fair, credible, and timely adjudication apply equally to all those we serve.”

Micky Tripathi, Ph.D., M.P.P., Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (Acting) (ASTP/ONC)

“Language access is a key factor in health equity - language barriers limit a person’s access and understanding of critical health information and care services, and limit a person’s ability to make health care decisions for themself and their family. By updating our Language Access Plan (LAP), we hope to strengthen our health IT programs and policy initiatives by ensuring that they are available to and understood by all, including persons with limited English proficiency (LEP) and persons with disabilities.”

Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use (SAMHSA)

“Language access is a cornerstone of equity, empowering us to meet the needs of our nation’s diverse communities. This plan will further our focus on increasing access for underserved populations in their preferred languages to programs that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and supports to foster recovery.”

If you believe that you or another party has been discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or conscience, visit the OCR complaint portal to file a complaint online.

People using assistive technology may not be able to fully access information in this file. For assistance, contact the HHS Office for Civil Rights at (800) 368-1019, TDD toll-free: (800) 537-7697, or by emailing OCRMail@hhs.gov.