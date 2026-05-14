Why Menopause Matters in Substance Use Disorder Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery

For many women, midlife is a period of significant biological, psychological, and social changes. One of the biggest is menopause, and there’s a growing understanding of how these hormonal changes can affect mood, sleep, cognition, and stress response.

One important yet often overlooked factor is the connection between menopause and substance use. Emerging evidence shows that going through the menopause transition can influence substance use patterns, including a woman’s risk of escalating substance use and recurrence after a period of recovery.

Recognizing menopause as part of the substance use continuum is critical to improving health outcomes for women.

An Overlooked Window of Risk

For most women, the transition to menopause can last for years. It includes perimenopause, which typically lasts about four years on average but can extend longer, and post-menopause, which begins after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period and continues for the remainder of life.

Common symptoms include anxiety, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain. Sleep disturbance is especially common and linked to broader health risks among women in midlife. Hormonal changes can intensify emotional distress, and many women also experience other stressful life transitions such as caregiving responsibilities, career changes, and social isolation.

Women may use substances in an attempt to cope with all of these difficult changes. Some women may drink alcohol or use other substances to manage symptoms such as insomnia or mood changes. Others may increase existing use as symptoms intensify. Cannabis use is increasing among women in midlife, often for relief of such symptoms as sleep disturbance, anxiety or pain.

Impacts on Treatment and Recovery

Lack of awareness of the connection between menopause symptoms and substance use may keep women from seeking care. In addition, substance use and menopause can have a bidirectional relationship, meaning they influence each other over time.

Sleep disruption and mood instability may make it harder to stay in treatment, while co-occurring conditions may complicate diagnosis and care planning. If these symptoms aren’t addressed, the risk of returning to substance use may increase.

Women in recovery may also face a higher risk of returning to substance use during the menopausal transition, and co-occurring mental health conditions can make people more vulnerable, especially because symptoms can worsen during menopause.

Despite these challenges, menopause is not usually considered in substance use disorder prevention, screening, treatment, or recovery programs. This gap highlights the need for more awareness, better guidance for providers, and care that is tailored for women in midlife.

Moving Toward Menopause-Informed Care

This May, SAMHSA is sponsoring its first-ever symposium on how menopause symptoms fit into the substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery continuum of care. The goal is to bring together clinicians, researchers, and policymakers to collaborate, share information and evidence-based practices, and identify gaps in screening, treatment, and prevention.

Addressing menopause within substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery requires coordinated strategies. This includes routine screening for substance use disorders across primary care, OB/GYN, and behavioral health settings, as well as trauma-informed care approaches. Strengthening collaboration between behavioral health and women’s health providers is also essential.

Expanding workforce training and public awareness can help ensure that providers are better equipped to recognize and address menopause-related risks. Integrating menopause into prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts can support earlier identification of risk, more tailored care, and improved long-term outcomes for midlife women.

Resources for women experiencing midlife transitions, substance use disorders, or both

If you or someone you know is experiencing challenges related to menopause or substance use, do not wait to seek support. Learning how symptoms such as sleep disruption, mood changes, and stress can influence substance use can help reduce stigma and encourage earlier engagement with care. Sharing resources and supporting community efforts can also help advance more coordinated, person-centered approaches.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) offers a range of resources for individuals, families, providers, and communities: