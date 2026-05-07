One Student's Quick Thinking Shows Coordinated Action Through SAMHSA Program on Youth Mental Health Works

In one New Hampshire school last year, a sixth-grade student noticed that something was wrong with a close friend. He told his parents, who contacted the school’s counselors. The school responded quickly and connected the friend to the help he needed.

Just days earlier, that student had learned to recognize the warning signs of suicide in a lesson funded through SAMHSA’s Project AWARE program, and that gave him the confidence to know what to do.

This event highlights the impact of a district’s coordinated response system, where students, families, and school staff work together to support mental health and safety.

This Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, we are reminded of both the urgency of the youth mental health crisis and the opportunity to take meaningful, coordinated action.

A Crisis We Can’t Ignore

Mental health is health. It shapes how we learn, connect, and grow, and for young people, it can define the trajectory of an entire lifetime. Across the country, too many young people are struggling silently—with anxiety, depression, and stress that affects their ability to learn, connect, and thrive.

Recent data paints a sobering picture:

These statistics show that young people are facing serious exposure to stress, social isolation, substance use risks, and the evolving influence of digital environments.

In alignment with the Trump Administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, SAMHSA recognizes that addressing youth mental health is central to reversing troubling trends in chronic disease and improving long-term health outcomes. Early struggles often don’t stay in childhood – they shape lifelong health, and mental health is a critical foundation for physical health, academic success, and future well-being.

Let’s Start Where the Kids Are

We can improve youth mental health by shifting toward prevention, early intervention, and whole-person care, especially in environments where children live, learn, and grow.

Schools remain one of the most effective settings to reach young people. Expanding school-based mental health services, strengthening partnerships with families and communities, and integrating behavioral health into broader health systems are essential.

SAMHSA is advancing these priorities by investing in programs that meet kids where they are, including programs that develop sustainable school-based mental health support and evidence-based trauma care.

Navigating a Changing World

At the same time, we must address emerging challenges. Digital platforms, including social media and artificial intelligence, are reshaping how youth interact, learn, and seek support. Promoting safe and healthy technology engagement and building digital resilience are essential strategies of a modern public health approach to children and youth mental health, responding to their mental health needs so that kids can thrive.

A Shared Responsibility

Making meaningful progress requires sustained leadership and collaboration across sectors.

Families, educators, health care providers, community organizations, and policymakers all play a role in supporting youth mental health. We encourage individuals and communities to:

Supporting youth also means supporting those who care for them. Prioritizing individual and community well-being strengthens our collective ability to respond. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—call or text 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org.

Building a Healthier Future

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Let’s reaffirm our commitment to prevention, partnership, and action. Together, we can build a future where all young people are healthy, resilient, and able to reach their full potential.