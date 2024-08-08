Submit Release
First Transfer for FY25 Sends More Than $8.8 Million to the State

FY24 transfer totaled $125,102,374.80 to the state

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its July transfer of $8,892,156.49 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first transfer for Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1, 2024.

For fiscal year 2024 ending on June 30, 2024, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred a total of $125,102,374.80 to the state. Having reached the $80 million mark required for roads and bridges in February 2024, the Education Enhancement Fund received a total of $45,102,374.83 for FY24. The fund pays for numerous education expenses, including early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund and upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System.

Jackpot Update
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $398 million with an estimated cash value of $197.9 million. The jackpots for Saturday include Powerball® at an estimated $201 million with an estimated cash value of $100 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $6.53 million with an estimated cash value of $3.25 million. Tonight’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $52,000.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

###

