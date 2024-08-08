Auditor of State Fellows Awarded Prestigious CPA Scholarships

COLUMBUS — Four Future Leaders Fellows with the Ohio Auditor of State (AOS) have been awarded scholarships through the Ohio Society of CPAs Statewide Scholarship Program, which recognizes outstanding students pursuing careers in accounting and related fields. Each fellow will receive a $1,000 scholarship based on their academic merit and commitment to the field.

The AOS fellows receiving scholarships are:

Caleb Stallings, a senior majoring in Finance at Central State University.

Isaiah Glass, a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying Information Systems.

Niraj Poudel, a junior pursuing a degree in Information Systems at Capital University (and also serves as a Cyber Security Analyst in the U.S. Marine Corps).

Malaika Sheri, a senior majoring in Accounting at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The AOS Future Leaders Fellowship is an immersive, 10-week program that provides hands-on work experience to first generation college students or scholars from under-represented communities.

For more information about fellowships, internships, and career opportunities with the Ohio Auditor of State, visit ohioauditor.gov/about/careers.html.

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

