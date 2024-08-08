Department of Health issues notice of intent to suspend license of Behavioral Health Agency

For immediate release: August 8, 2024 (24-095)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health (DOH) has issued a notice of intent to suspend the license of Behavioral Health Agency Armstrong Alcohol and Drug Recovery, LLC (BHA.FS.60873835) pending further legal action.

Charges allege that Armstrong Alcohol and Drug Recovery, LLC located at 625 Strander Blvd, Ste C, Tukwila, WA 98188-2900 failed to cooperate with the Department by not submitting a Plan of Correction in response to a Statement of Deficiencies issued for violations of licensing standards identified during a routine inspection. The facility was mailed the Statement of Deficiency report and has not provided a Plan of Correction to remedy those deficiencies.

Armstrong Alcohol and Drug Recovery, LLC has requested a hearing on the matter and may continue to provide services to patients in Washington state until a final decision is made at the hearing.

The legal documents for this case can be seen online by clicking the link on the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search page on the DOH website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care facility acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers and facilities. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###