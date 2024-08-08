Electoral Affairs Commission issues reminder on voting confidentiality for Sunday election

MACAU, August 8 - Preparations have run smoothly for the election scheduled for Sunday (11 August) to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee, said today the President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, Ms Song Man Lei.

Ms Song told the media that she hoped voters would actively exercise their voting rights and abide by all legal requirements and guidelines related to voting confidentiality and polling station operations.

The Electoral Affairs Commission opened on Thursday a mock-up polling station at the Macao Forum, with operating hours to conclude at 7pm on Friday (9 August).

After touring the mock-up polling station, Ms Song urged eligible voters to familiarise themselves with the correct voting procedures for Sunday’s election.

On election day, voters must adhere to the principle of voting secrecy at the polling stations. Should those voters visiting the mock-up polling station have any questions about how to mark the ballot, they can immediately consult the on-site staff, and so be provided with a great opportunity to understand fully how to vote correctly. Additionally, there would be posters inside the polling booth regarding how to mark the ballot correctly. Voters could preview relevant information before formally casting their votes on election day.

At the mock-up polling station, Ms Song displayed a mock-up ballot that had been marked with “▄” as required, using the designated pen. She said, in order to expedite the vote counting process, this year’s election would continue to utilise an electronic vote counting system. To align with the system, ballots must be marked with the designated symbol. If a voter marked the ballot paper with either a “✓,” “X,” or “＋”symbol, the paper would be considered invalid.

A ballot paper would also be considered invalid if it were either: torn; altered; showed unauthorised marks – including the voter writing anything on the ballot paper –; or if the number of marks placed on the ballot paper exceeded the number of candidates available for the corresponding sector or sub-sector.

Regarding voting confidentiality, Ms Song issued a reminder that a voter must not disclose either his or her choice or voting intention within a 100-metre radius of the polling station or buildings hosting polling stations. No one was entitled to use any pretext to try to force the voter to disclose his or her vote or voting intention. Any attempt to do so would have legal consequences.

In addition, unless there were prior approval from the Electoral Affairs Commission, the use of mobile phones, other communication devices, sound recording equipment, photography gear or video recording devices was strictly prohibited in the polling stations. Also prohibited was any attempt to photograph or record via video one’s own ballot or that of another person. Any violations of that rule might constitute a criminal offence.

Ms Song said relevant notices would be available at polling stations and in the voting booths.

Ms Song stated that with the support and cooperation of the polling station venue providers, staff members had been stationed there for preparatory work. Progress had been satisfactory, with some of the tasks already completed. It was expected that work on a backup polling station – the last to be set up – would be completed by Friday. Additionally, all polling locations had optimised their arrangements in relation to ease of physical access.

The campaigning period for those seeking seats on the Chief Executive Election Committee will end at midnight on Friday (9 August). Once the campaigning period ends, candidates and associated individuals are not allowed – from Saturday (10 August) onwards – to engage in any campaign propaganda, or there would be risk of penalties.