New York Mobile ID Attracts 100,000 Users

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 100,000 New Yorkers have completed the enrollment process for the new New York Mobile ID (MiD), a highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID on a smartphone. Governor Hochul announced the MiD in June.

“We are excited that so many New Yorkers have downloaded the Mobile ID app,” Governor Hochul said. “This tool is a key step in making travel smoother and getting travelers to their destination quickly and safely.”

New York Mobile ID is a voluntary product designed for the convenience and security of New Yorkers and is available on both iOS and Android devices. Anyone with a valid, New York state-issued driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID can download the secure Mobile ID app through Google Play or the App Store.

Through a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), New York’s MiD is accepted at TSA security checkpoints at nearly 30 participating airports across the country including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports. This allows New Yorkers to verify their identity easily and securely for airport security screening.

The DMV is also actively working with other public and private entities to expand the number of places where the New York Mobile ID is accepted. Since the launch, DMV has been working with businesses across New York, including auto dealers, bars and restaurants, and financial institutions to help them learn how to accept Mobile ID as identity proof.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “We knew that New Yorkers would get on board quickly with Mobile ID, and we are thrilled at just how much it is being embraced since it was made available. This goes to show how many people are looking to make their air travel simpler, and how many people are anticipating the additional use cases that we hope to see roll out as soon as possible.”

The New York Mobile ID was designed to ensure user privacy and developed in compliance with the most stringent international standards for personal identification published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as well as the Mobile Driver’s License Implementation Guidelines created by the American Academy of Motor Vehicle Administrators. The MiD app can only be unlocked through Face ID, TouchID, or a secure six-digit PIN. Personal information found on the MiD is encrypted and only accessible when the Mobile ID holder consents to sharing it. Information is transmitted to a verifier through a secure, digital connection so the user never has to hand over their phone, and information about usage including where, when, and what personal information the user has shared is encrypted and stored only on their personal device. Data on when and where someone uses their MiD is not tracked, stored or transmitted.

For those who want to use the MiD, New Yorkers can get one in a few simple steps:

Download the New York MiD app from the App Store or through Google Play. Register the phone number of the device the Mobile ID will be on. An individual’s Mobile ID can only be on one device at a time to help protect their identity. Take a picture of the front and back of their physical ID (driver license, non-driver ID, or Learner Permit), using their phone’s camera. Pose for a selfie. The app checks your photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are.

Once a user’s information is verified, their MiD is active and ready to use wherever it is accepted including in other states and countries.

Learn more about New York Mobile ID online.