Tropical Storm Debby Continues to Bring Heavy Rain and Flooding Across NC

Tropical Storm Debby continues to bring heavy rain and flooding across North Carolina on Thursday. The storm also brought its first fatality following a tornado late Wednesday night in Lucama. On Thursday morning, Governor Roy Cooper visited the North Carolina Emergency Management Regional Coordination Center East and the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Kinston, NC, along with North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Rod McAllister.

“Tropical Storm Debby continues to bring dangerous rain and flooding to many areas of our state,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m grateful for the work of first responders and urge people to take precautions against this storm and listen to guidance from state and local Emergency Management officials.”

The Governor and Director Ray met with members of the State Emergency Response Team and received a briefing on the current situation and response efforts by the state and regional officials. The North Carolina Emergency Management Regional Coordination Centers continue to provide support to local response partners to respond to impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. At the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Kinston, Governor Cooper and Director Ray met with soldiers and airmen deployed to support the state’s response and swift water rescue teams positioned for response to eastern North Carolina areas needing assistance.

On Wednesday night, a tornado was reported in Lucama that damaged several homes and a middle school. One fatality has been reported.

Throughout the day the threat for tornadoes, flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and excessive rainfall can be expected across much of the state. As of this morning, there are 13 local shelters open in Cumberland, Columbus, Bladen, and Pender County, 28 county States of Emergency declared, and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Brunswick and Moore Counties. Moore County will be opening a shelter by this afternoon for those impacted by the voluntary evacuation order.

North Carolina residents are encouraged to stay off the roads if you do not need to travel. If you must travel visit DriveNC.gov for current information about the roadways provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. As of this morning, there were about 100 road closures statewide due to flooding, downed trees, and downed powerlines. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has more than 2,200 personnel working to ensure that signs, trucks, and debris clearing equipment are deployed and ready to quickly clear North Carolina’s roadways.

Residents are encouraged to follow reliable sources of information from the National Weather Service, local media outlets, and local emergency management authorities. Information regarding sheltering options and power outages can be found via county websites or visit ReadyNC.gov, or by calling 211 for emergency information.

North Carolinians can call the following numbers for resources and information: