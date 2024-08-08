DCFS Offers Noncustodial Parents a Chance to Get “On the Road Again”

Newsroom Limited-Time License Reinstatement Offer Coming This Fall

Baton Rouge, LA - As Child Support Awareness Month begins, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is announcing a limited-time promotion for parents who have lost their driver's licenses due to unpaid child support. The On the Road Again initiative, running from September 1 to October 31, 2024, offers noncustodial parents whose licenses have been administratively suspended by DCFS an opportunity to have them reinstated for a reduced fee.

“On the Road Again is a win-win for Louisiana families,” said Sammy Guillory, Assistant Secretary of Family Support. “Children benefit from support from both parents, and noncustodial parents can better secure employment and meet their obligations when they have a valid license.”

To get back their licenses, parents must typically be current on child support payments, have paid all past-due amounts, and provide medical insurance for their child if required. During the promotion, parents may be eligible to get their licenses reinstated by paying two months of child support for each case. They must also pay $100 towards any past-due amount for each case, plus any court-ordered fees. For arrears-only cases, the amount due will be determined on a case-by-case basis. These payments are separate from any fines or fees the parent might owe the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles for reinstatement of their license.

Federal law requires child support programs to withhold, suspend or restrict licenses for unpaid child support. In Louisiana, parents who have not paid court-ordered child support for 90 days can have their driver’s license suspended, as well as their recreational (hunting and fishing), professional (doctors, barbers, etc.) and business licenses.

Noncustodial parents who would like to participate in On the Road Again are encouraged to make an appointment with their child support caseworker to determine the amount they must pay to qualify for the promotion. Full payment by cashier's check, money order or cash is due on or before October 31, 2024. A parent’s license may be suspended again if they miss any future child support payments.

To find out more about the On the Road Again program, visit dcfs.la/otra. To find out if they qualify for the license suspension reinstatement promotion, including how much they must pay to get their license back, noncustodial parents can:

