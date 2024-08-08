DNR to host an open house on the Oxford Junction Wildlife Area

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house on Aug. 20, from 3-7 p.m., at the Oxford Junction Community Center, 111 Broadway St., in Oxford Junction, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Oxford Junction Wildlife Area.

This will be a come-and-go open house with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.