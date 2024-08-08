Lazer Logistics’ EV Platform Surpasses 1.5 Million Yard Spotting Miles

Lazer has achieved another milestone, furthering their progress from 2023 when they proudly announced reaching 1 million zero-emission miles.

Our steadfast commitment is to reduce our carbon footprint while assisting our clients with their sustainability goals. Lazer will continue to lead our industry as we expand our zero-emission fleet ”
— Adam Newsome, CEO - Lazer Logistics
ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), the leading provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management services in North America, is proud to announce another significant sustainability milestone achieved through its industry-leading Electric Vehicle (EV) Spotter Program: surpassing 1.5 million zero-emission miles.

This groundbreaking achievement is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to sustainability and innovation, marking seven-plus years of diligent efforts to lead the industry toward a greener future. It builds on Lazer's momentum at the end of 2023 when it announced it had reached 1 million zero-emission miles. Now, seven months later, it is halfway to doubling that milestone.

Lazer Logistics’ 1.5 million zero-emission miles by the numbers:

Carbon Footprint Reduction

Over 20.8 million pounds of CO2 emissions have been prevented, significantly improving global greenhouse gas reduction efforts.

Operational Efficiency

Lazer’s EVs have accumulated more than 620,000 hours of key-on time, demonstrating not only environmental benefits but also the reliability and efficiency of our fleet.

Energy Savings

Lazer’s EV program has saved over 925,000 gallons of diesel, showcasing the economic and environmental advantages of transitioning to electric vehicles.

The Lazer Logistics EV program milestone is equivalent to:
• 24,129,937 miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger vehicle
• 10,397,786 pounds of coal burned
• 1,862 homes’ electricity use for one year

Healthier Communities

Significant reductions in criteria air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM2.5), and carbon monoxide (CO) have occurred, leading to cleaner and healthier air quality for Lazer’s employees, clients, and communities.

“Our steadfast commitment is to reduce our carbon footprint while assisting our clients with their sustainability goals,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. “Lazer will continue to lead our industry in sustainable yard management solutions as our zero-emission fleet expands.

“These achievements reflect corporate responsibility and our pledge to environmental stewardship for a cleaner future.”

For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta at nmiglietta@lazerlogistics.com.

Lazer Logistics

Established in 1996 and based in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Logistics is the largest outsourced single-service provider of Yard Logistics in North America. Lazer focuses on innovation and sustainability, offering yard logistics solutions that improve throughput at transition points throughout the connected supply chain. Their yard solutions encompass trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate and welcome center management, drayage, YMS technology, and other supply chain tech solutions. Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters in North America and is dedicated to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by providing a comprehensive end-to-end, customizable solution that covers buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment and managing applicable grant programs. In August 2024, Lazer's EV program exceeded 1.5 million zero-emission miles. Lazer has a presence in over 700 locations, with more than 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company carries out over 9 million annual service hours for various blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. For more information, visit www.lazerlogistics.com.

Lazer Logistics Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced end-to-end yard management. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in market from coast-to-coast, Lazer operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable. Lazer has operations in over 700 locations with more than 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets– the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: www.lazerlogistics.com.

