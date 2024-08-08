Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Invites Public to Open House

During the event, members of the Navy Closure Task Force will update the public on the progress being made to clean and close the storage tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

“These quarterly Open Houses give us the opportunity to engage directly with community members to explain the progress we are making at Red Hill,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, NCTF-RH. “The team looks forward to sharing the progress NCTF-RH has made in getting the tanks cleaned, showing some of our newly developed information products and interactive displays, and receiving feedback from members of the community.”

The event will feature a range of information booths and displays about the tank cleaning process, progress and timeline. Attendees can view samples of sludge removed from tanks 7 and 8, Red Hill historical artifacts, images from inside the facility and receive a demonstration of an online dashboard prototype depicting the progress of cleaning and closing the tanks. Members of the NCTF-RH staff will be onsite to answer questions, and there will be a keiki activity table for children.

Water quality experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring plan and the Water Quality Action Team. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and the University of Hawaii’s Red Hill Independent Health Registry will also be present to share information and answer questions from the public.

NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.

For more information about NCTF-RH, visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH.