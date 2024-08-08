Submit Release
Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity Joint Statement

Demonstrating our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, our combined armed forces will conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone on August 7 and 8, 2024.

The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces. The activity will be conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States.

We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order. Our four nations reaffirm the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute.

