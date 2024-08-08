Nebraska Diplomats Host Annual Awards Banquet

Governor Jim Pillen addresses 450 leaders at the Nebraska Diplomats’ banquet in Kearney. (Additional photos are available by clicking here.)

The Nebraska Diplomats hosted its annual awards banquet on Wednesday evening at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

During the banquet, Governor Jim Pillen, Nebraska Diplomats President Desiree Wineland, and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton helped present the following awards:

Business of the Year – CLAAS America, Omaha

Founded in 1913, CLAAS is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery. The company assembles award-winning LEXION combines at its North American headquarters in Omaha, which is one of the most modern facilities in the marketplace. The CLAAS location in Omaha is also home to engineers and personnel spearheading combine header and machine development. Additionally, CLAAS offers cutting-edge agricultural information technology within its range of products. The family business has recently expanded operations in Nebraska, opening a site in Columbus. CLAAS is known for reliability and innovativeness and is a strong partner to the Nebraska agricultural industry.

Business of the Year – Virtual Incision, Lincoln

Virtual Incision was founded by two University of Nebraska professors—Shane Farritor and Dmitry Oleynikov—to miniaturize robotic surgery. Since its inception twenty years ago, the company has grown to over 40 employees at its Lincoln headquarters. The company has raised over $120 million of venture capital since its founding.

Virtual Incision achieved two milestones in February 2024. First, the FDA granted marketing authorization of the MIRA Surgical System, the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery device, for use in adults undergoing colectomy procedures. Minimally invasive surgery, a type of surgery that involves smaller incisions, has transformed the surgical care landscape and patient outcomes through decreased pain, reduced complications, and shorter recovery time. Second, the robot performed several operations on simulated tissue at the International Space Station while being remotely operated by surgeons approximately 250 miles below in Lincoln. The achievement is a momentous step forward in developing technology that not only could have implications for successful long-term human space travel but also for establishing access to medical care in remote areas on Earth.

Community of the Year – City of Norfolk

The community of Norfolk has seen significant economic momentum over the past ten years.

Industrial expansions, as well as the establishment of Bradford Business Park, have generated over 100 new manufacturing jobs.

Retail and service job growth has been supported by the recruitment of Kohl’s and TJ Maxx and the reopening of a 150+ capacity childcare facility.

The establishment of Intersect Coworking & Incubator and regular One Million Cups meetings are fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The “Northeast Nebraska Growing Together” initiative is creating a pipeline of college graduates for professional positions in the community.

Norfolk has attracted significant capital investment from the public and private sectors for key city-led projects, modernizing infrastructure and enhancing transportation.

Norfolk’s comprehensive approach to tackling housing and workforce issues—along with strategic investments in infrastructure, placemaking, and downtown revitalization—has distinguished the city as a standout in the field of economic development.

Community of the Year – City of Seward

In April 2024, Governor Jim Pillen honored Seward as Nebraska’s Showcase Community for its ongoing efforts to foster economic growth. Over the past five years, Seward’s leaders have undertaken significant projects to fulfill the vision for growth outlined in their comprehensive plan.

Memorial Health Care Systems started construction on a building expansion to create a third level to its facility.

The city won a Community Development Block Grant of $435,000 grant to revitalize the historic downtown district. The funds have supported commercial façade improvements and repairs related to code, infrastructure, and ADA accessibility.

Seward has successfully invested Rural Workforce Housing Funds to develop new housing.

The community is constructing a brand-new wellness center. Among other features, the center will have a competition-size swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, a three-lane track, studio space for aerobics classes, and room for afterschool care.

The city’s ongoing focus on industrial growth has resulted in the successful recruitment of several businesses to the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus.

These accomplishments, and many others, have qualified the City of Seward to be honored as a 2024 Community of the Year.

Diplomat of the Year – Owen Palm, President & CEO of 21st Century Equipment

Owen Palm is the co-founder of 21st Century Equipment in Scottsbluff and co-chair of 6 Regions, One Nebraska in the Western Nebraska Community College district. He has given many years of his time and talents to Nebraska, serving as president of Twin Cities Development, trustee for Chadron State College Foundation, and trustee and past president of Scottsbluff’s YMCA. He has also been a Nebraska Diplomat since 2002. Additionally, Owen co-chaired Blueprint Nebraska, a massive, 12-month statewide visioning and planning process in 2018-19 to develop a comprehensive economic development strategy to propel Nebraska’s economy into the future.

Owen has given much to agricultural and business communities in Western Nebraska, the state, the region, and the country. Through knowledge-sharing opportunities and field day demonstrations, he has made a profound contribution to Nebraska agriculture. Owen’s leadership in civic life has focused on bridging the gaps between Scottsbluff and Omaha to make the state a better and more welcoming place to do business.

Power in Partnership Award – Nebraska Farm Bureau

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is the face of Nebraska agriculture with more than 55,000 member families. As a grassroots organization, they work to enrich the lives of Nebraska farm and ranch families and enhance Nebraska agriculture through meaningful advocacy, education, and leadership development. County Farm Bureaus make it possible for them to reach, respond to, and advocate for Nebraskans, wherever they live. The Nebraska Farm Bureau proudly represents the values Nebraskans embody: hard work, passion for the land, and character rooted in faith and family. The organization has had substantial influence growing overseas markets for Nebraska producers by participating in trade missions and international events.

Governor’s Excellence in Agriculture Entrepreneurship Award – Commodity Solutions

Commodity Solutions is being honored with this year’s Agriculture Entrepreneurship Award for the company’s work in commodity marketing. Founder Jed Christensen saw opportunity in agriculture futures market trading at a time when most farmers considered the Chicago Board of Trade too far afield to be a tool in their own business’s toolbox. Jed brought those trading opportunities to Nebraska farmers when he established Commodity Solutions in 2004.

Commodity Solutions helps farmers and livestock producers take advantage of agricultural futures and options to capture added value for their commodities. The company advises clients to hedge against price risk in the commodity market and secure a reliable income from volatile crop prices. Commodity Solutions has eight locations in Nebraska: Ainsworth, Albion, Blair, Humphrey, Kearney, Norfolk, Omaha, and Spalding.

Governor’s Excellence in Agriculture Partnership Award – KAAPA Ethanol Holdings

KAAPA Ethanol Holdings in Kearney was formed by a group of Nebraska farmers in 2001 and had its first operational ethanol plant in Nebraska by 2003. Since then, KAAPA has expanded its footprint across the Midwest through acquisitions and the additional construction of ethanol facilities. It now produces 215 million gallons of renewable fuel per year.

KAAPA Ethanol is a great example of what happens when farmers come together to take a risk and innovate. They have invested in rural Nebraska and have brought jobs and economic opportunity to places that needed it most. KAAPA has also been a strong supporter of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), through donations to ensure that the weeklong conference is a success each year. NAYI inspires high school students to take on careers in the agricultural sector. This year, the Institute hosted the largest number of participants since it started more than 50 years ago.

The Nebraska Diplomats, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development would like to congratulate the 2024 award winners and thank the following sponsors of this year’s Governor’s Summit and Diplomats’ banquet.

Platinum – Farm Credit Services of America

Gold – Cox

Gold – Nebraska Diplomats

Gold – Nebraska Public Power District

Gold – NetChoice (special thanks to NetChoice for its generous contribution to make this year’s banquet a success!)

Gold – Omaha Public Power District

Gold – Windstream

Silver – Black Hills Energy

Silver – Economic Development Council of Buffalo County

Silver – Google

Silver – Meta

Silver – Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Silver – Nebraska Economic Developers Association

Silver – University of Nebraska System

Bronze – Bio Nebraska

Bronze – Greater Omaha Chamber

A nonprofit corporation, Nebraska Diplomats, Inc. has a membership of nearly 300 business executives and community leaders. The Diplomats form alliances with other Nebraska economic development organizations to promote the state’s productive business climate and unparalleled quality of life. For more information about the group’s work to benefit the state, visit www.nediplomats.com.

At the conclusion of Wednesday evening’s banquet, Nebraska Diplomats President Desiree Wineland announced that Dave Rippe, owner of Queen City Development Company in Hastings, will serve as the organization’s next president. He will begin a two-year term in January 2025.

A photo album from the awards ceremony is available by clicking here.