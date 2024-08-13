Alutiiq, LLC Achieves Perfect Score of 110 on the CMMC's JSVAP Utilizing Cyturus Compliance and Risk Tracker

Cyturus Technologies enhances an organizations cybersecurity posture and helps meet the stringent requirements of the CMMC framework

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyturus Technologies, a leading provider of continuous compliance and risk platform solutions, is proud to announce an ongoing strategic partnership successfully enabling Alutiiq LLC, a premier government services provider, to achieve a perfect score of 110 on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program.

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to excellence in cybersecurity and their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and compliance. Alutiiq LLC, recognized for its comprehensive solutions and services to federal, state, and commercial clients, engaged Cyturus Technologies to bolster its cybersecurity posture and meet the stringent requirements of the CMMC framework. Cyturus Technologies' expertise in risk management, compliance, and advanced security solutions played a pivotal role in this achievement.

Innovative Cyber Compliance Solutions for Unique Challenges

“The partnership between Alutiiq LLC and Cyturus Technologies comes at a crucial time as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and widespread. The Compliance and Risk tracker from Cyturus is the nerve center for our CMMC program efforts. Combined with their stellar expertise, we were able to ensure a perfect 110 score in record time” says Eric Matthews, Federal Information Security Director.

Working closely together, Alutiiq leveraged the Cyturus CRT platform to prepare for the successful completion of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program (JSVAP)

Commitment to National Defense and Security

Alutiiq LLC, deeply rooted in the Alaskan community, brings a profound understanding of the local landscape and its distinctive requirements. With a mission to improve the lives of its shareholders and the communities it serves; Alutiiq is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance both economic opportunities and security.

Cyturus Technologies is the designated CMMC compliance platform of the CyberAB, the official accreditation body of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Ecosystem and the sole authorized non-governmental partner of the U.S. Department of Defense in implementing and overseeing the CMMC conformance regime. With its extensive experience in cybersecurity and risk management, Cyturus offers the state-of-the-art compliance and risk management technology that protect against a wide range of cyber business threats. The award-winning CRT platform fortifies the cybersecurity posture while decreasing risk through cyber maturity management.

Statements from Leadership

"Our partnership with Alutiiq LLC marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to all defense industrial base companies," said Robert Hill, CEO of Cyturus Technologies. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Alutiiq to safeguard critical infrastructure and support the resilience of this vital ecosystem."

"This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and the outstanding support from Cyturus Technologies," says Eric Matthews. "Achieving a perfect CMMC score not only strengthens our cybersecurity posture but also enhances our ability to serve our clients with the utmost integrity and security."

About Cyturus Technologies.

Cyturus Technologies is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in risk management and compliance, designed to identify and reduce your cyber risk posture. With a mission to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats, Cyturus provides comprehensive services and cutting-edge technology to ensure the highest levels of security and compliance.

About Alutiiq LLC.

Alutiiq LLC is a premier provider of government services, offering a wide range of solutions to federal, state, and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence and integrity, Alutiiq delivers innovative and reliable services across various industries.

For more information, please visit www.alutiiq.com and www.cyturus.com.