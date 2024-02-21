Cyturus delivers global consulting practice platform to increase CMMC assessment accuracy & streamline reporting by 90%

C3PAO Management

Cyturus Launches C3PAO Platform Functionality in Collaboration with Redspin.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyturus Technologies, a leading provider of cyber risk and compliance management solutions, announces capabilities designed to support the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Certified 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) community in its charter to help Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors comply with CMMC through their groundbreaking Continuous Compliance and Risk Management Technology platform (CRT).

“The Cyturus compliance management platform stands out for its flexibility, security, and scalability, making it the preferred choice for our C3PAO practice,” expressed Robert Teague, Director of CMMC Services at Redspin”. Redspin is the first Authorized C3PAO for CMMC and the DIB’s go-to resource for performing CMMC Managed Services, Managed Cloud Services, and Joint Surveillance Assessments (JSVAP) an early adopter CMMC assessment program co-conducted with the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC). “With tools specifically designed for managing the certification assessment process, the CRT platform reduces the time associated with collecting and sorting through responses, plans, and attestation evidence. The CRT platform empowers our assessors to review the relevant information and manage the Security Assessment Plan (SAP) within the same platform the OSC manages their compliance requirements and the RPOs use to manage mitigation efforts.”, says Teague.

"This platform offers the automated processes necessary for efficient assessment and management of risks associated with JSVAP and CMMC challenges for our clients. Implementing the Cyturus CMMC solution not only lowers the cost and resource demands of assessments but also streamlines our findings and reporting delivery to clients by an impressive 90%. Our reporting turnaround time has significantly improved, reducing from 3 weeks to just two days. Embracing this platform has enabled a more consistent process, allowing our internal resources to focus on other critical security and risk management functions," added Dr. Thomas Graham, VP and CISO, Redspin.

In addition to C3PAO specific functionality within the platform, Cyturus recently launched the Cyber Accreditation Body (CyberAB) designated Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), CMMC Readiness Tool (CMMC-RT) platform, and an Organization Seeking Certification (OSC) Self-Guided Assessment tool within their platform. “All of these functions and the associated data are integrated within a single platform allowing for holistic collaboration within the entire CMMC ecosystem. One Platform, one set of answers.”, said Robert Hill, Founder and CEO of Cyturus.

“The Cyturus platform helps C3PAOs and RPOs manage the OSC assessments, as well as increasing scoping and Level of Effort (LOE) accuracy when building proposals through the unique enterprise project management and task tracking capabilities. That is critical in scaling a global consulting practice” Teague said. The overall level of effort is significantly reduced if an OSC utilizes the proven, consistent, and organized solution provided by Cyturus.

About Redspin

Redspin is a division of cybersecurity and compliance company Clearwater, which focuses on improving the cyber readiness and resiliency of federal and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. As the first Authorized CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Redspin has the expertise and experience to help organizations minimize cyber risks and protect sensitive information.

About Cyturus

Cyturus offers a next generation integrated compliance and risk management platform leveraged by organizations challenged with managing diverse global regulations, multiple disparate frameworks and the associated risks. The CRT platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing all aspects of risk and compliance, including third-party/vendor/supply chain risk management, integrated risk register, incident response management, policy management as well as trending analysis for executive and board reporting.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact:

Cyturus Technologies, Inc

Lou Carli

Lou.carli@cyturus.com

469-210-4003

Redspin:

Lauren Frickle

Lauren.frickle@redspin.com

612-237-2573