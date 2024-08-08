Bong Go provides support to thousands of indigents in Lupon, Davao Oriental

Following his Malasakit Team's previous visit to aid the impoverished residents in the Municipality of Lupon on August 1, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go again dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend additional support to struggling residents in Lupon, Davao Oriental, on Monday, August 5.

Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all.

During the visit, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 1,500 residents during relief activities held at the Old Gymnasium in Lupon, such as ballers, calendars, and shirts. Select recipients also received sling bags basketballs and volleyballs.

Through the initiative of Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang in coordination with Senator Go, Mayor Erlinda Lim and the National Government, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy sectors, including farmers, solo parents, youths, and senior citizens.

"Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Additionally, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the nearest Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

"Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go.

"Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to Lupon, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos."