Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of 7 August 2024

The first normal Cabinet meeting of the 7th administration took place at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, two days before the country commemorates of the National Women’s Day. As we mark the 68th anniversary of the Women’s March and 70 years since the adoption of the Women’s Charter, a declaration of intent by the Federation of South African Women, which clearly defined the rights and privileges for women by women of South Africa.

This year, we celebrate Women’s Month as we also celebrate the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya on her trail blazing appointment as South Africa’s first female Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa. She also previously served with distinction as the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal since 2017 and was the first woman to hold that position.

The significance of her appointment can be best understood with this context. According to the International Association of Women Judges: “In 1994, there were approximately 165 judges, 160 of whom were white men, three were black men, and two were white women; no black women were judges at that time. As of February 2023, there are 253 judges, comprised of which 113 are women, broken down to 32% black women plus 13% white women making up a total of 45% women representation. Additionally, the remaining 140 male judges are comprised of 39% black men and 17% white men.”

A. Issues In The Environment

1. 2024 Paris Olympics: Team South Africa

1.1. Cabinet congratulated Team South Africa for proudly representing the country at the Paris Olympics and flying the national flag high with the country in the top 30 nations for total medals received.

1.2. Cabinet once more congratulates:

1.2.1. Swimming sensation, Tatjana Smith for winning gold in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke and silver in the 200m Breaststroke.

1.2.2. The Blitzboks for winning bronze in the Men’s Rugby Sevens

1.2.3. Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly for winning bronze during the Men’s Cross-country Cycling Mountain Bike.

1.2.4. Akani Simbine who set a new national record when he secured a 4th place finish in the men’s 100m nail-biting final. South Africa is counted within countries with fastest men.

1.3. South Africans are called upon to continue to support Team South Africa which will also be competing in the Paralympic Games that will take place from the 28th August until 8th September 2024.

2. Economy

2.1. Rail Infrastructure

2.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the introduction of new high-tech trains on the Central Line in the City of Cape Town by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), an agency of the Department of Transport (DoT).

2.1.2. The service has been extended from Nyanga to Mandalay station. The trains utilises modern signaling system from Langa to Mutual Line, to enhance the safety and reliability of the rail service.

2.1.3. The modern hi-tech features in these trains include automated doors, and CCTVs for each coach are for improved passenger safety.

2.1.4. Cabinet further commended the recovery of more rail lines part of government’s priority of providing safe, reliable and affordable public transport.

3. UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites

3.1. Cabinet welcomed the latest addition of the South African human rights and liberation struggle sites in the prestigious list of UNESCO’S World Heritage Sites.

3.2. The sites termed as The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, not only help preserve our unique heritage but catapults our country to prominence as a major tourist attraction for World Heritage Sites, thereby boosting tourism and the economy.

3.3. It includes the Union Buildings, Constitution Hill, Liliesleaf farm, Sharpeville memorial, Walter Sisulu Square, 16 June 1976: The Streets of Orlando West, University of Fort Hare and ZK Mathews House, Mqhekezweni, Waaihoek and Ohlange.

3.4. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee further inscribed three Middle Stone Age sites in recognition of South Africa’s significant contribution to the understanding of the origins of modern human behaviour. These are Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay in the Western Cape, Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay also in the Western Cape and Sibhudu Cave in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

4. Mid-Year Population Estimates

4.1 Cabinet welcomed the Mid-Year Population Estimates (MYPE) for 2024 which showed that South Africans are living longer.

4.2. Life expectancy has increased to 66,5 years from 53,6 years in 2005 as a result of multiple government interventions that included the expanded rollout of antiretroviral therapy - which is one of the largest antiretroviral therapy programme in the world, the provision of vaccinations and the decrease in the infant mortality rate from an estimated 57 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2002 to 22,9 per 1,000 live births in 2024.

4.3. South Africa’s population now exceeded 63 million, growing 1,33 percent from July 2023 to July 2024.

4.4. The updated population growth figures will assist government in its planning and resource allocation as we continue to better the life of all South Africans.

5. Safety & Security

5.1. Fight against Crime

5.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the continued successes of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of members of organised crime syndicates and gangs as part of the ongoing fight against crime.

5.1.2. Operation Shanela of the South African Police Service has also ensured the arrest of 766 237 suspects for various crimes, and 161 752 of these were suspects wanted for priority crimes, including murder, cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies, rape, car hijacking amongst others.

5.1.3. Cabinet welcomed the shutting down of an illegal military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga following an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary law enforcement operation which has also resulted in the arrest of 95 Libyan nationals.

5.1.4. Cabinet has reiterated a call to all South Africans to partner with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime without resorting to vigilantism.

5.1.5. Cabinet has taken a dim view of actions by some community leaders that amounted to threatening of learners and teachers at their school. The Department of Basic Education will continue to work with the SAPS to ensure schools remain safe spaces for learning and teaching.

5.2. Fraud and Corruption

5.2.1. Cabinet is pleased with the conviction and sentencing, by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, of former officials of the Department of Home Affairs and foreign nationals who were found guilty of committing fraud and corruption against the immigration system. The successful convictions bolster government’s efforts of building an ethical, professional, and capable developmental state.

B. Updates to Cabinet

1.1. Water Security

1.1.1. Cabinet was briefed about the initiatives underway to ensure water security in the country given the increasing demand for water due to population and economic growth, and the fact that 75% of available surface water resources in South Africa have already been captured.

1.1.2. Currently, there are 14 major national surface water resources infrastructure projects to the value of more than R100 billion in different stages of development.

1.1.3. The Department of Water and Sanitation has established a Water Partnerships Office together with SALGA and the DBSA aimed at assisting municipalities to drive initiatives to diversify and develop alternative water resources to ensure water security into the future.

1.1.4. Cabinet was also updated about the progress to ensure water supply to the residents of Givani and Hammanskraal and addressing the sewerage spills in the Emfuleni Municipality.

1.1.5. Cabinet was informed that water has started to flow to nine (9) villages under the Greater Giyani Municipality and a further 15 villages will receive water by end of August 2024.

1.1.6. The Mopani District Municipality has received grant funding to refurbish and increase the capacity of the Giyani Water Treatment Works.

1.1.7. The Department in collaboration with the City of Tshwane and Magalies Water are completing a Magalies Water project to provide an alternative source of drinking water to Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane by October 2024, whilst the City of Tshwane continue to repair and upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

1.1.8. Given the increasing challenges of water supply in the country, the DWS will provide fortnightly briefings on progress with addressing water insecurity and measures the communities must undertake to ensure water security in our water scarce country.

1.2. Electricity

1.2.1. The supply of consistent electricity is now a step closer due to the steadfast implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022. The EAP’s consistent focus on planned maintenance and work to achieve energy security by bringing onboard new generation capacity has contributed greatly to consistent power supply and no load-shedding over several months. This is an important enabler for economic growth and has a positive impact on quality of life allowing citizens to continue with their daily activities unhindered.

1.2.2. Eskom recorded an Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF) of 8 321 MW at the end of July 2024, signaling a historic milestone in the improvement of electricity generating at its power stations.

1.2.3. Cabinet congratulated Eskom on achieving this important milestone and urged South Africans to continue adopting an energy saving lifestyle to protect our national grid. By doing so we all play our part in helping to keep the lights on, which is crucial to business, industry and the economy.

2. Trade

2.1 21st AGOA FORUM

2.1.1. Cabinet was appraised of the successful participation of South Africa’s delegation in the 21st Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in the United States as a positive confirmation of good bilateral relations between our country and the USA,

2.1.2. South Africa continues to advance a case for the renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, which expires in 14 months, and supports calls by African Trade Ministers for the US government to do away with the annual reviews of AGOA.

2.2. SA – EU citrus disputes in the WTO

2.2.1. Cabinet was also briefed about a formal dispute the country initiated with the World Trade Organisation against the European Union’s (EU) stringent and unnecessary plant health requirements regarding Citrus Black Spot (CBS) and False Codling Moth (FMC) regulations on the export of South Africa’s citrus products to the EU

2.2.2. South Africa is the world’s second largest exporter of citrus and 33% of SA’s citrus exports are destined for the EU market. South Africa’s industry provides direct employment for over 140, 000 people in rural South Africa and thus supporting over 1.5 million people.

2.2.3. The measures imposed by the EU, while not a ban, result in significant costs for the SA citrus industry, which are estimated at R2 billion (US$110 million) per year. The EU has decided to impose the stringent measures against South Africa whilst not requiring the same from countries with similar situations such as Israel.

2.3. International Relations

2.3.1. Cabinet welcomed the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion on the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories which unanimously affirmed that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is unlawful under international law.

2.3.2. The judgement creates an additional legal obligation for all states to end complicity in Israel’s illegal actions and to act to ensure respect for international law.

2.3.3. South Africa was amongst 49 UN member states that delivered a statement on the matter to the ICJ in February 2024.

2.4. Unrests in Kenya and Nigeria

2.4.1. Cabinet raised concerns with the continuing unrests in Kenya and Nigeria and urged all parties to find urgent solutions to the plight of citizens with the high cost of living, which South Africa is not spared from.

2.5. United Kingdom’s General Elections

2.5.1. Cabinet once more congratulated Prime Minister Sir Keith Sthrmer of the United Kingdom and the Labour Party in their victory in the recent general elections. South Africa stands ready to work with the government of the United Kingdom to increase to increase trade and partnership.

2.5.2. Government will continue to monitor developments in other countries that are also holding elections this year.

2.6. South Africa’s Candidature to multilateral bodies

2.6.1. Cabinet has endorsed the South Africa’s candidature to multilateral bodies:

2.6.1.1. The candidacy of Ms Swazi Bajabulile Tshabalala for the Presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the term 2025-2023, at elections taking place in August 2024.

2.6.1.2. The candidacy of Ms Yvette van der Merwe for the President of the Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) at elections to be held in France in October 2024. South Africa has a bid for re-election to the Human Rights Council for 2026-2028.

2.6.1.3. South Africa seeks the re-election of its candidates, Professor Frans Jacobus Viljoen to the UN Human Rights Advisory Committee for the period 2025-2027, at elections scheduled for October 2024 in New York, USA.

2.6.1.4. South Africa is also seeking terms on the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in 2025 and the Commission for Social Development in 2025. Elections for both bodies will take place in April 2025.

2.6.1.5. South Africa will seek elections to the UN Security Council for a two-year term for the period 2031-2032, when it will be the turn of Southern Africa.

2.7. Preparations for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20

2.7.1. South Africa will take over the Presidency of the G20 from the 1st of December 2024

2.7.2. Cabinet received an update on the preparations for South Africa’s G20 Presidency and the hosting of the G20 Summit in 2025.

2.7.3. An Inter- Ministerial Committee has been assigned the responsibility to organise this event on behalf of government and South Africans.

2.7.4. South Africa will continue to use opportunities to lead and host international forums such as the G20 to focus global attention to the development challenges confronting Africa and the countries of the global South.

C. Upcoming events

1 Women’s Month

1.1 The country will commemorate the 2024 National Women’s Day on 9 August 2024 at the Dennis Nel Stadium, Poffader in the Northern Cape under the theme: “Celebrating 30 years of democracy towards Women’s Development”.

1.2 This year’s celebration of Women’s Month will take stock of progress made on socio-economic empowerment of women since the advent of democracy and the achievements of the objectives of the Women’s Charter.

1.3 Our nation pays tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956, in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

1.4 Cabinet invites citizens to be part of the events of the month which will also include a trade expo, interactive dialogues and showcase opportunities available for women in diverse sectors that are instrumental in narrowing gender disparities.

2. 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomy Union (IAU),

2.1 South Africa is hosting the world’s largest astronomy meeting, the 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomy Union (IAU), in Cape Town,

2.2 The meeting is convened over two weeks from 6 August 2024 and marks the first time a conference for the international astronomy community is taking place on the African continent.

2.3 These engagements play an important role in assisting South Africa move from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy. South Africa has over the years made inroads in astronomy development and astronomy-related activities, heralding large science projects like the SKA and the MeerKAT

3. Money Smart Week South Africa

3.1 The 2024 Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) will run from 26 August 2024 to 1 September 2024 featuring various consumer-focused financial education programmes and initiatives.

3.2 MSWSA is an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC) to motivate, empower and educate South Africans and contribute to a more financially literate citizenry.

3.3 Activities during the campaign will include free workshops, presentations, mall activations, exhibitions and webinars.

C. Messages

1. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well wishes to:

Ms Kholeka Gcaleka, the public protector of South Africa for being elected the Regional President of International Ombudsmen Institute

Dr Mugwena Maluleke, the General Secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU), on his election as President of Education International at the 10th World Congress.

Dr John Kani, veteran actor, director and playwright, for being honoured with the esteemed Order of the British Empire by His Majesty King Charles III.

2. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of: