First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Gashim Magomedov`s Olympic silver

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Gashim Magomedov’s Olympic silver.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov, the silver medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I thank our athlete for his hard work, unconquerable will, and determination to victory. I wish him robust health and continued success!"