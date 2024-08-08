Western Government on outcomes of Western Cape Government Cabinet meeting

A regular meeting of the Western Cape Government (WCG) Cabinet was held yesterday, 7 August 2024.

The following matters were discussed:

Financial sustainability of provincial government

Cabinet resolved to again write to Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, requesting a meeting to discuss the Western Cape’s right to its fair share of budgetary allocations following a non-response to its previous letter of 25 July 2024.

“If National Government does not have the courtesy of meaningfully responding, we will have little option but to consider reinstituting our Intergovernmental Dispute (IGD) against National Government. While we remain deeply committed to cooperative governance, we owe it to our residents to hold Minister Godongwana to account for our province’s share of the budget. We need adequate funding to keep building healthcare facilities, schools, roads and maintaining services for vulnerable residents. We are being faced with unconscionable choices in providing critical services to our residents,” the Premier stated.

Cabinet has further requested that all ministers, especially the Ministers of Health and Education, which are particularly affected by this critical issue, raise it as a matter of urgent priority at the relevant inter-ministerial forums such as MINMEC (Ministers & Ministers of Executive Council) and CEM (Council of Education Ministers).

George building disaster

Cabinet noted that a preliminary report stemming from the provincial government’s investigation into the tragedy has been received by Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers.

The report will be studied and the WCG’s next steps will be guided by the contents of the document.

Premier Alan Winde reiterated his commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this unspeakable tragedy must face the full might of the law. But he added, “We must allow the relevant authorities probing this incident the space to complete their work.”

National Health Insurance

Cabinet was briefed on the main concerns the WCG has over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which had been previously raised in engagements with Parliamentary committees.

The Premier and the previous provincial Minister of Health and Wellness had also raised these concerns in prior letters sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa before he promulgated the then draft legislation.

It was reiterated by Cabinet members that the legislation requires substantial amendments and that the public participation process undertaken before it was signed into law was flawed.

Cabinet remains committed to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which our residents deserve.

Find the WCG’s government’s previous position in this regard here:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/western-cape-government-again-urges-president-not-sign-nhi-bill-law

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/wcg-urges-president-ramaphosa-refer-nhi-bill-back-national-assembly

Cabinet was encouraged by the national Minister of Health’s comments and public commitment to embark on fresh consultations around the NHI Act.

The Premier stated that he sincerely hopes that National Government will maintain open lines of communication with the WCG to resolve this critical issue in a cordial and constructive manner, and in the interest of achieving the universal healthcare outcomes we all seek.

Violent protests in Grabouw

Cabinet condemned the violence that erupted in the Grabouw area yesterday, which caused significant disruptions, including to traffic on the N2 and the vandalising of public infrastructure.

“This is totally unacceptable and uncalled for,” Premier Winde said. He added, “Any attempts to intimidate law abiding members of the public will never be condoned by this government.”

Cabinet supports all efforts by law enforcement agencies to restore law and order in the area and to find ways to resolve issues peacefully.

