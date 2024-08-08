Creative unions in Wales call on new First Minister to address the decimation of Welsh culture

Funding cuts, the effect of the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and an exodus of workers have created a perfect storm threatening arts and culture in Wales.

As Wales gathers in Pontypridd for this year's Eisteddfod in celebration of Welsh culture and language, trade unions comprising the Wales Federation of Entertainment Unions (Bectu, Equity, Musicians Union, Writers' Guild of Great Britain and National Union of Journalists) and representing the country's writers, musicians, performers and creative practitioners, journalists, crew, front of house and backstage media professionals, have written to the new First Minister of Wales expressing shared and deep alarm about the future.Funding cuts, the effect of the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and an exodus of workers have created a perfect storm threatening arts and culture in Wales. Cultural spending as a proportion of the Welsh Government budget is one of the lowest in Europe, less than 0.15 per cent of total overall expenditure compared to an average 1.5 per cent in Europe. Major arts funder Arts Council of Wales has suffered a budget cut of about 37 per cent in real terms since 2010.In broadcasting, S4C's funding has been being continually reduced by the UK government, from £101m from the DCMS in 2010 to £88.85m in 2023/4 from the licence fee, made worse by escalting costs and inflation. Publishing in Wales is also in crisis, with a 37 per cent real terms cut over the past decade, compromising literature for adults and children in both English and Welsh. Meanwhile, two of Wales’ magazines (Planet and New Welsh Review) have closed with a loss of both jobs and coverage of Wales’ cultural life, and there have been issues with funding for Welsh language news websites Golwg 360 and Corgi.At Welsh National Opera, members of the Musicians’ Union recently voted in favour of potential strike action over proposals reducing the employment of the orchestra and incorporating a 15 per cent pay cut. This follows a 35 per cent cut from Arts Council England and an 11.8 per cent cut from Arts Council Wales.Bectu's recent survey has shown that half of Wales' film and TV workforce are out of work with about a third saying they see themselves leaving the industry in Wales altogether.The sudden axing of Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama's junior music and drama training, making RWCMD the only conservatoire in the UK without regular junior provision, is a further cut which will have a devastating impact on Welsh talent of the future.

Simon Curtis, Equity national official for Wales warned:

"Wales needs a cultural strategy which focuses on proper long-term investment and objectives, and on the right to fair pay and working conditions on union collective agreements for both experienced, skilled artists and emerging young talent, if the sector is to survive."

