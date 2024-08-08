Gordon Brothers Launches Real Estate Services Practice in EMEA

London, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has launched a Real Estate Services practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Ben Lovell, Senior Director, Real Estate, EMEA has joined Gordon Brothers to lead the growth of the Real Estate Services practice in the region. Lovell is joined by Daniel Smith, Director, Real Estate, EMEA and Richard Maden, Director, Real Estate, EMEA. Together, Lovell, Smith and Maden have over fifty years of real estate expertise and previously held senior roles at Avison Young where they advised private and public organisations on major commercial, residential, and mixed-used developments and standing assets.

The team will be responsible for providing a breadth of real estate services tailored to support businesses and their advisors in restructuring and recovery situations, including strategic advice, valuation, agency, portfolio rationalisation and lease mitigation, value optimisation and asset management.

This extension of our service offering allows Gordon Brothers to deliver deep expertise in assets ranging from real estate to plant and machinery, inventory, marine, transport, receivables and intellectual property as an integrated, one-stop asset solution provider for recovery and restructuring clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional team of real estate asset experts to the firm,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers. “Launching a Real Estate Services practice in EMEA is a natural extension of the successful model already established for clients in the U.S. and strengthens our position as the leading global asset experts combining unparalleled advice with multi-jurisdiction, multi-asset and multi-service solutions.”

“We are excited to join Gordon Brothers and bring the breadth and depth of our real estate expertise to clients in EMEA,” said Lovell. “We look forward to partnering with the wider team across the firm’s existing capabilities in asset services, asset lending and asset trading to provide asset-based solutions that minimise risk and maximise opportunity for our clients throughout the business cycle.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximised liquidity through realisable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm’s integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimise asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

