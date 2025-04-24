MiTag Duo – The Bluetooth Tag Built for a World that Keeps Losing What Matters Most By MiLi

Anchorage, Alaska, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The statistics are jaw-dropping. Each year — 3 million suitcases, 20 million backpacks, 20 million bicycles, 6 million cars, 100 million wallets, stolen or simply missing. That mountain of heartbreak is what inspired MiLi to create MiTag Duo, a next generation smart tag that brings industrial grade tracking power to everyday life.

A Planet of Disappearing Possessions

While the numbers above already paint a grim picture, independent studies add more urgency. Airlines misplaced 26 million bags in a single year, making lost luggage the second biggest complaint in global air travel. Bike theft is equally rampant: Europe alone sees roughly 3 million stolen bicycles annually. Wallets? Nearly two thirds of adults have had theirs lost or stolen at least once. And in the United States, vehicle theft smashed the million car mark again last year.

How does the MiTag Duo help?

Most trackers lock you into a single ecosystem – either iOS Apple or Android devices. MiTag Duo is the first consumer tag engineered from the ground up to broadcast on both Apple Find My and Google Find My Device networks in one single device. That’s more than 2 billion enabled smartphones acting as anonymous, opt-in beacons for your belongings.

Built for Real-World Chaos

Travel-grade durability – IP67 rated, drop tested to 2 meters, and pressure sealed so it won’t fail at 35,000 feet or on a rainy bike commute.

– IP67 rated, drop tested to 2 meters, and pressure sealed so it won’t fail at 35,000 feet or on a rainy bike commute. Stealth or style – At 37 mm across and 9 mm thin, MiTag Duo slips invisibly into a bag, wallet, or mounts flush under a bicycle saddle. A laser etched steel ring option lets you flaunt it on any luggage.

– At 37 mm across and 9 mm thin, MiTag Duo slips invisibly into a bag, wallet, or mounts flush under a bicycle saddle. A laser etched steel ring option lets you flaunt it on any luggage. Share-safe – Grant temporary tracking to friends, family, or airline agents without ever handing over your data.





Use-Case Spotlights

Globetrotter’s Ally

With mishandled baggage costing travellers $2.1 billion in 2023 alone, savvy travellers are dropping a MiTag Duo into every checked bag. The moment your suitcase misses a connection, the Find My app notifies you before the airline even files the report.

Cyclist’s Silent Alarm

Urban riders face an epidemic of theft. Mounting MiTag Duo under the seat post keeps thieves unaware while you receive live location pings if the bike moves without you.

Security that Travels with You

All location data is end to end encrypted and anonymized by Apple and Google. Neither MiLi nor any third party can see a tag’s history unless you explicitly share it. MiTag Duo also ships with anti stalking alerts: if a tag that isn’t registered to you appears to be moving with your phone, iOS and Android will warn you and offer instructions to disable it.





Availability & Pricing

MiTag Duo is available today at www.mili-shop.com for as little as $19.99 for a single device – and is constantly selling out fast. Grab yours before it sells out again!

The Bottom Line

From suitcases to seniors, the scale of what the world loses every year is staggering. MiTag Duo isn’t just another gadget; it’s a pocket sized answer to a global problem measured in millions of heartbreaks. Whether you’re a frequent flyer, a cyclist, a parent, or a caregiver, MiTag Duo turns the terrifying question “Where is it?” into a reassuring ping on your phone.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jason

Email: jason@hali-power.com

Website: www.mili-shop.com

