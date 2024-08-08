Submit Release
Utah AG Sean Reyes Releases Statement on the Execution of Taberon Honie

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—The following is a statement from Attorney General Sean D. Reyes on the execution of Taberon Honie:

We understand there are deeply held beliefs, powerful emotions and divergent views regarding the death penalty. Death by execution is one of the most extreme uses of government power. Many would argue it is ineffective, improper and beyond the authority of man to exercise. Many would disagree.

But there is no dispute that the violent and unprovoked taking of innocent lives from fellow human beings is among the crimes deemed by society to be most vile, repugnant and punishable by the harshest measures possible. In states like Utah, that includes the death penalty.

As such, the State of Utah approached the exercise of its power and attendant responsibilities with the seriousness and solemnity that such an act merits.

We hope opponents of the death penalty allow grace for those who carried out their duties as required by the law and did so with respect, professionalism and, in some cases, in spite of their own personal views.

We also hope that this act is a deterrent to other heinous crimes and pray it provides some measure of comfort to those who have been awaiting justice for decades.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

