Papua New Guinea Business Opportunities Seminar 2024
Description
This business opportunities seminar in Papua New Gguinea, will showcase the pipeline of projects funded by ADB and other development partners. The resource persons are representatives from ADB, World Bank, JICA, Governments of Australia, New Zealand and US Commercial Service.
This event brings business community together with key representatives from Pacific governments and development partners to discuss the infrastructure development priorities for the Pacific region, especially growing opportunities in transport, energy, health, education, water, and financial inclusion.
In support of the Pacific quality infrastructure principles, the event will feature presentations by executing agencies from the Papua New Guinea government, to provide an overview of the projects pipeline regardless of the funding source. There would also be a side event for suppliers and contractors, focusing on effective tendering and bidding, and exploring potential tendering and contracting partnerships.
Objectives
At the end of the Business Opportunities Seminar, participants will enhance their knowledge/understanding on:
- Identifying procurement opportunities
- Preparing responsive bids and proposals
- Expectations on development of local supply, services and construction capability
- Business opportunities by sector currently available in ongoing and upcoming pipeline projects
Target participants
- Consultants
- Contractors
- Suppliers
- Civil society organizations
- Relevant officials of government
- Relevant personnel of development partners/ diplomatic missions
- Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution
Speakers
- Asian Development Bank (ADB)
- Papua New Guinea Government Departments and SOEs involved in Project Implementation of ADB and WB-funded Projects
- Government of Australia
- Japan International Cooperation Agency
- Government of New Zealand
- Government of the United States
- World Bank
How to register
Register now to join the event.