Papua New Guinea Business Opportunities Seminar 2024

Description

This business opportunities seminar in Papua New Gguinea, will showcase the pipeline of projects funded by ADB and other development partners. The resource persons are representatives from ADB, World Bank, JICA, Governments of Australia, New Zealand and US Commercial Service.

This event brings business community together with key representatives from Pacific governments and development partners to discuss the infrastructure development priorities for the Pacific region, especially growing opportunities in transport, energy, health, education, water, and financial inclusion.

In support of the Pacific quality infrastructure principles, the event will feature presentations by executing agencies from the Papua New Guinea government, to provide an overview of the projects pipeline regardless of the funding source. There would also be a side event for suppliers and contractors, focusing on effective tendering and bidding, and exploring potential tendering and contracting partnerships.

Objectives

At the end of the Business Opportunities Seminar, participants will enhance their knowledge/understanding on:

Identifying procurement opportunities

Preparing responsive bids and proposals

Expectations on development of local supply, services and construction capability

Business opportunities by sector currently available in ongoing and upcoming pipeline projects

Target participants

Consultants

Contractors

Suppliers

Civil society organizations

Relevant officials of government

Relevant personnel of development partners/ diplomatic missions

Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution

Speakers

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Papua New Guinea Government Departments and SOEs involved in Project Implementation of ADB and WB-funded Projects

Government of Australia

Japan International Cooperation Agency

Government of New Zealand

Government of the United States

World Bank

How to register

Register now to join the event.