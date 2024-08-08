ADB, Vanuatu Commission Transmission Line Extension to Bring Electricity to Rural Community

ESPIRITU SANTO, VANUATU (8 August 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today joined the Government of Vanuatu and members of the Santo Community in the commissioning ceremony for the Santo transmission line component of the ADB-supported Vanuatu Energy Access Project (VEAP).

Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change Adaptation, Energy, Environment, Meteorology and Geohazards and Disaster Management Ralph Regenvanu led the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling.

“The Government of Vanuatu must be congratulated for successfully implementing this project which is powering the unpowered,” said ADB Senior Country Officer Nancy Wells. “This latest milestone will bring Vanuatu closer to its target of 100% grid-based renewable electrification by 2030.”

“This transformational project will help deliver clean, reliable, affordable electricity supply to previously unpowered areas,” said Mr. Regenvanu. “As more households are connected, sustainable power will be delivered to residents and businesses on the island spurring economic activity.”

The 45 kilometers of new transmission and distribution lines from Turtle Bay to Port Olry in Santo are part of the second project component completed under the VEAP. The first component was the construction of the 400-kilowatt Brenwe hydropower plant and around 40 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines in Malekula. The hydropower plant is fully operational and supplying renewable energy to communities in Malekula.

VEAP’s next milestone will be the implementation of additional low-voltage lines in Santo and in Malekula to connect more households in dire need of energy. The project will also provide business skills training in Santo and Malekula for newly connected households to enable them to utilize the available electricity for livelihood and income-generating activities.

This project has a total investment of around $22.3 million, with around $18 million financing from the Asian Development Bank, which includes $8.5 million funding from ADB’s Asian Development Fund (ADF). The ADF provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries. It is replenished every 4 years by the ADF’s donor countries.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.