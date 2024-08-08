  ADB, Japan, Fiji Commission New Facilities at Fiji International Airport

NADI, FIJI (8 August 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today joined the governments of Fiji and Japan in a commissioning ceremony for various terminal facilities to help Fiji boost the capacity and resilience of its airport operations.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii and ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office Regional Director Aaron Batten together with Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari officiated at the commissioning ceremony.

The ADB-supported Fiji Enhancing COVID-19 Preparedness for Tourism Recovery Project is funded by a $3 million grant (F$6.3 million) from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Government of Japan.

“Tourism is a critical pillar of the Fijian economy. This grant from the Government of Japan is helping to boost the capacity of Nadi international airport and to streamline tourism processes as visitor arrivals continue to rise,” said Mr. Batten."

“Fiji’s visitor arrival is at an all-time high and this project will boost efficiency and help ensure travelers keep returning to Fiji,” said Mr. Nawari.

The new Departure Gate 8 at Nadi Airport features universal seating areas through the terminal and universally accessible washrooms, including a dedicated family washroom, water fountain, and electronic charging stations; crowd control barriers; and additional baggage trolleys. These will help ease passenger congestion at the departure gate, manage and direct the movement of people, and enhance the services provided at the airport.

The project has helped the airport to adopt COVID-19 measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission and establish a testing facility at the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy for tourists and those working in the tourism industry to facilitate international travel. The project also constructed stowable and moveable covered passenger walkways at Suva’s Nausori Airport.

Around 90,000 people—a majority of whom are women—are expected to benefit from the project through direct and indirect employment in the tourism industry.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.