PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 In pursuit of inclusive development, Bong Go's support for Samar province highlighted during its Tandaya Festival In the spirit of the Tandaya Festival, celebrated from August 1 to 12, local officials in Samar province expressed their gratitude to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go for his significant contributions in pursuit of inclusive development. The senator visited Samar on August 3, participating in various activities that underscored his commitment to the province's development. "Patuloy tayong magtulungan at magbayanihan para sa ikabubuti ng ating komunidad. Sikapin nating walang maiwan sa pag-unlad," Go repeated his appeal. Go's visit to Samar was packed with community-centered initiatives, including support for impoverished residents and community health frontliners in Catbalogan City and San Jorge town. He also assisted local cooperatives through the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority and participated in the Samar Educators' Day as Guest of Honor and Speaker. During Go's visit, Governor Sharee Ann Tan voiced her deep appreciation for Go's relentless support and contributions to the province. "Isang karangalan na masaksihan nang personal ang dedikasyon ni Senator Bong Go na malaki ang naitulong sa aming mga guro," she said. The event also served as a platform to discuss ongoing projects supported by Go, including the improvement of local health facilities and educational institutions. "We are truly grateful to the senator, he is a treasure to the Philippines, the governor remarked. Congressman Michael Tan also praised the senator for his role in enhancing local infrastructure and community services in the province. He articulated his gratitude by saying, "Nagpapasalamat kaming lahat sa inyong pagbisita... Ito ang ating senador, talagang isang biyaya na makasama natin siya." Meanwhile, while aiding residents in Catbalogan City, Mayor Dexter Uy also extended profound thanks to Go for his steadfast dedication and support. He emphasized the senator's responsive actions during crises that have struck the community. "Nang magkaroon ng sunog dito sa Catbalogan (City), talagang hindi umaatras sa pagbibigay ng tulong at malasakit si Senator Bong Go," he noted. Further highlighting the senator's efforts, the Mayor mentioned, "Mahalaga ang kanyang papel sa mga pagpapaunlad dito sa Catbalogan at sa buong probinsya ng Samar. Kaya hindi ko na po isa-isahin dahil napakarami nun. Kasama na rito ang city hall, ang sports complex, at ang Tandaya Hall," illustrating the extensive range of projects initiated or supported by Go in Samar. Likewise, San Jorge Mayor Leoncio de Guia also expressed his profound gratitude to Go as he aided struggling residents in the town, emphasizing the critical support the senator has extended to the municipality and other grassroots communities. The festivities coincided with the Tandaya Festival held at the Tandaya Hall in Catbalogan City, a project that Go, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, played an instrumental role in funding its construction during the previous administration. His support for this project has provided a substantial boost to local cultural and community events, serving as a venue that reflects the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of Samar. Moreover, Go was also instrumental in the ongoing construction of the New Catbalogan City Hall, a new Sports Complex, and the Lagundi-San Andres Access Road. These projects, all still underway, are poised to improve public service delivery in Samar. Years ago, during his visit and provision of aid to fire victims in Catbalogan City in 2018, Go took action to address concerns related to Catbalogan Airport. The local officials then approached Go, who was serving as Special Assistant to the former president Rodrigo Duterte at that time, seeking help to hasten the airport's enhancement. Go helped expedite the matter and improve access to the province. Aside from these projects, Go has extended his support in recent years to various infrastructural developments in the province. These include the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in Basey, Marabut, Talalora, and Tarangnan; construction of a farm-to-market road in Pinabacdao; public markets in San Jorge, Talalora, and Tarangnan; evacuation centers in Sta. Margarita and Zumarraga; a seawall in Sto. Niño; and the acquisition of a dump truck in Jiabong. He has also supported the construction of a multi-purpose hall in Tarangnan; road concreting in Daram; shoreline protection in Tagapul-an; and a public park in Tarangnan. Furthermore, he assisted in the construction and concreting of the Access Road from Literon-Antol in Calbiga--an area under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)--to Canlobo-Layo-Magdawat-Pelaon of Pinabacdao to Mabini in Basey. This road connects important tourist sites like Lulugayan Falls, Kanyawa Cave, Macatingol Cave, and Sohoton Cave, among others. In terms of public safety and infrastructure, the senator has supported the acquisition of multi-purpose vehicles and essential service equipment. Another initiative in San Sebastian has brought solar lighting to multiple barangay roads. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also aims to improve healthcare accessibility in the province. The Malasakit Centers, conceptualized by Go, have successfully helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health. Through Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 principally authored and sponsored by Go, poor and indigent Filipinos gain access to streamlined medical assistance programs that simplify the hurdles often associated with availing financial aid for medical treatment. There are currently 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was also allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Samar, funds have been allocated to construct six Super Health Centers in various communities, ensuring that they have easier access to primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection services. The support from Go has not only improved the infrastructure and quality of life in Samar but has also fostered a sense of pride and communal spirit among its residents. As Samar continues to develop and thrive, Go remains committed to be their voice in the Senate bringing public services closer to its people. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," underscored Go known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.