Take A Moment In Sask Parks: August 7 - August 20

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Wind and Waves Festival

August 10, Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Take part in a jam-packed day of fun and excitement! Spend the afternoon enjoying crafts and a cool-down station with foam, water misters and bubbles. Grab a hot dog at the S.T.A.R.S. Air Ambulance fundraiser, then join in the Great Grounded Parachute Race and sand sculpting activities. Unleash your creativity and soak up the sun in a competitive sand sculpting competition, then finish off the day with a relaxing paddle along the shores of Last Mountain Lake.

Summer Cinemas at Select Provincial Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join park interpreters before the show for hands-on crafts and activities.

August 10 - Narrow Hills, Trolls Band Together

August 17 - Duck Mountain, The Lorax

August 24 - Greenwater Lake, The Little Mermaid (2023)

August 31 - Candle Lake, Migration

Harmony at the Heron

August 17, Great Blue Heron Provincial Park

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Murray Point Campground comes to life with music, dance lessons, kalimba crafts, yoga, live entertainment and more during Harmony at the Heron. Visitors can end the evening with a concert at Heron's Hideaway.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Glowmania

August 24, Pike Lake Provincial Park

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Prepare to glow at Pike Lake Provincial Park! The park will come to life at night with a glow-themed craft and glow games for the whole family to enjoy. Take part in a sunset swim at the Pike Lake pool, a silent disco and finish off the night with a glow hike.

Vintage RV Show hosted by The Store by the Shore

August 23 & 24, Douglas Provincial Park

Vintage RV's will be on display at Douglas Provincial Park where visitors can come and vote for their favourite vintage camper, take part in fun activities throughout the day or grab a beverage and listen to some music into the evening. The Store by the Shore is not only excited to host the event, but also to offer a pancake breakfast and a special beef on a bun.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

