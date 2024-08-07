Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,454 in the last 365 days.

Take A Moment In Sask Parks: August 7 - August 20

CANADA, August 7 - Released on August 7, 2024

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:    

Wind and Waves Festival
August 10, Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park
1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Take part in a jam-packed day of fun and excitement! Spend the afternoon enjoying crafts and a cool-down station with foam, water misters and bubbles. Grab a hot dog at the S.T.A.R.S. Air Ambulance fundraiser, then join in the Great Grounded Parachute Race and sand sculpting activities. Unleash your creativity and soak up the sun in a competitive sand sculpting competition, then finish off the day with a relaxing paddle along the shores of Last Mountain Lake.

Children laughing and dancing in bubbles outside

Learn more.

Summer Cinemas at Select Provincial Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join park interpreters before the show for hands-on crafts and activities.

August 10 - Narrow Hills, Trolls Band Together
August 17 - Duck Mountain, The Lorax
August 24 - Greenwater Lake, The Little Mermaid (2023)
August 31 - Candle Lake, Migration

Large outdoor screen at twilight.

Harmony at the Heron
August 17, Great Blue Heron Provincial Park
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Murray Point Campground comes to life with music, dance lessons, kalimba crafts, yoga, live entertainment and more during Harmony at the Heron. Visitors can end the evening with a concert at Heron's Hideaway. 

Learn more.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Glowmania
August 24, Pike Lake Provincial Park
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Prepare to glow at Pike Lake Provincial Park! The park will come to life at night with a glow-themed craft and glow games for the whole family to enjoy. Take part in a sunset swim at the Pike Lake pool, a silent disco and finish off the night with a glow hike.

Learn more.

Vintage RV Show hosted by The Store by the Shore
August 23 & 24, Douglas Provincial Park

Vintage RV's will be on display at Douglas Provincial Park where visitors can come and vote for their favourite vintage camper, take part in fun activities throughout the day or grab a beverage and listen to some music into the evening. The Store by the Shore is not only excited to host the event, but also to offer a pancake breakfast and a special beef on a bun.

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

-30-


For more information, contact:

You just read:

Take A Moment In Sask Parks: August 7 - August 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more