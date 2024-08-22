airKitchen Launches Sushi Cooking Experience Catering to Kosher, Halal, and Vegetarian Diets

How it works? Vegetarian and vegan sushi-making experience The class: Unique Quick SUSHI, MOCHI, KIMONO for busy tourists and kids @Tsukiji, Tokyo

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- airKitchen has introduced a new service that offers a safe and enjoyable way for visitors with religious or health-related dietary restrictions to experience Japanese cuisine.With the increasing number of inbound tourists, there is a growing demand for diverse food options. Terms like "vegetarian" and "halal" are becoming more common even within Japan. However, there are still relatively few restaurants that cater to these dietary needs. To address this issue, airKitchen has begun offering cooking experiences that cater to Kosher, Halal, and vegetarian diets.airKitchen is an online platform that connects travelers with local hosts who teach home cooking. Visitors to Japan can use this service to visit a local home and cook Japanese dishes with the host, allowing them to experience Japanese culture on a deeper, more personal level.Guests can choose from categories like "vegetarian" or "vegan" when selecting their desired cooking experience, making it easy for those with dietary restrictions to find a suitable option. Once the host accepts the request, guests can communicate with them via chat to discuss specific dietary needs and ensure that all ingredients are appropriate. On the day of the experience, guests can cook with confidence, knowing they are in good hands.Recently, Noy Bibi, a visitor who participated in a cooking class through airKitchen, shared her experience on social media. She was concerned about her dietary restrictions during her visit to Japan but found solace in a vegetarian and vegan sushi-making experience . Her story quickly spread among others with similar dietary restrictions, sparking a surge of interest in Kosher-friendly cooking experiences in particular.Japan offers a wide range of delicious and internationally popular dishes like sushi and ramen, but these can be challenging for those with dietary restrictions. airKitchen aims to be a bridge that allows everyone, regardless of dietary needs, to enjoy the rich culinary culture of Japan.About ZAZA Inc. We believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. Join us in creating a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.For more information and to become a host, visit airKitchen or contact us below

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.