Expanded travel programs support cancer patients

CANADA, August 7 - More cancer patients, especially those living in rural and remote areas, will benefit from improved access to life-saving cancer care as the Province further invests in medical-travel supports, reducing costs and financial barriers.

“To ensure all cancer patients can access treatment, we’re continuing to collaborate with the Canadian Cancer Society to further expand their medical travel and accommodation programs in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Heath. “Already, thousands of patients and caregivers have benefited from the expansion of their programs since last year. Now, even more cancer patients who need to travel for care can focus on their treatment without the added worry of costs and travel arrangements.”

The Province is providing an additional $20 million over two years to the Canadian Cancer Society to support travel and lodging for cancer patients. This funding builds on a previous investment of $10 million in 2023.

“Living with cancer is a challenge in itself, especially for those living in rural and remote communities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. “By partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society, we’re supporting more patients by alleviating the challenge of logistics like booking and paying for travel, ensuring no cancer patient is left behind, regardless of where in B.C. they live.”

In 2023-24, 1,398 cancer patients from 249 communities received travel-support funding through the Canadian Cancer Society Travel Treatment Fund, representing a 742% increase from the previous year.

“Less than a year after launching the program, we’ve seen a remarkable increase in the number of cancer patients we’ve been able to serve,” said Dr. Sandra Krueckl, executive vice-president of mission, information and support services, Canadian Cancer Society. “We’re providing more financial assistance, free rides and free accommodations to people in B.C. travelling to and from cancer care. The additional funding from the Province will enable us to serve even more people going through cancer treatment, making costs one less thing they and their families need to worry about.”

The Canadian Cancer Society travel-support programs in B.C. include: the Travel Treatment Fund (TTF), which provides grants to patients for travel expenses; the Wheels of Hope program, which matches patients with volunteer drivers; and its four lodges, which offer accommodation and meals for patients and their caregivers near cancer centres in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna and Prince George.

“Our care teams are committed to supporting patients at every stage of their cancer journeys, whether they live close to one of our six regional centres or in a remote, hard-to-reach part of our province,” said Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi, chief medical officer, BC Cancer. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society to provide critical support for patients who struggle with the cost and stress of travelling for cancer care.”

In addition, 11,722 nights at Canadian Cancer Society lodges were provided free to patients last year, which was previously $55 a night. The provincial investment also helped patients who travelled to Vancouver for leukemia/bone-marrow transplants with a grant of as much as $4,000. Last year, the bone-marrow grant program did not exist and patients had to pay out of pocket for the costs of staying in Vancouver for as many as four months.

This work is supported through the Province’s recent investments to improve cancer care. As part of Budget 2024, government is investing $270 million over the next three years to support B.C.’s 10-year B.C. Cancer Action Plan. The plan outlines steps to better prevent, detect and treat cancers, and deliver improved care for people facing cancer, while preparing for growing needs. In addition, investments in medical-travel programs have been vital in reducing the significant expenses associated with long-distance travel for those living further from the specialized care they need.

To increase capacity and keep up with demand, the Province is adding more cancer centres in B.C., upgrading existing hospital space through renovation and expansion, including the addition of new diagnostic imaging equipment, and hiring new physicians and clinical support staff.

The Canadian Cancer Society is Canada’s largest national cancer charity and the largest national charitable funder of cancer research in Canada.

The Canadian Cancer Society continues to work closely with its partner Hope Air to seamlessly provide travel supports to people with cancer in B.C.

The Canadian Cancer Society offers trusted cancer information, and practical and emotional-support programs nationwide, and advocates for healthy public policies to make healthy living easier for all.

