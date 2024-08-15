Submit Release
airKitchen Offers Opportunity for Hosting Cooking Classes in Europe

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- airKitchen is enabling cooks and culinary enthusiasts worldwide to become hosts, offering an opportunity to share their culinary traditions with travelers. The platform now supports over 11,000 cooking classes in more than 180 cities, including 300 classes across Europe. Notably, airKitchen has gained significant popularity in Italy, with over 180 classes available, providing a platform for hosts to share their homemade local cuisine with eager travelers.

airKitchen offers hosts the flexibility to create and manage their own schedules, allowing them to craft unique class menus and engage in cultural exchanges with a global audience. This platform also presents an opportunity for hosts to earn additional income while doing something they are passionate about. Registration is free, with airKitchen taking a 10% commission on bookings.

1, Register Your Experience
Prospective hosts can list their cooking classes on airKitchen by completing the online registration process.

2, Receive Booking Requests
Hosts have the discretion to accept or decline booking requests from guests. Upon acceptance, the booking is confirmed.

3, Host the Cooking Experience
Engage with international travelers by cooking and enjoying local dishes together, creating memorable cultural exchange experiences.

About ZAZA Inc.
ZAZA Inc. believes in the power of food to bring people together. The company’s mission is to connect travelers with authentic culinary experiences, allowing them to learn, cook, and eat like locals. ZAZA Inc. is committed to building a global community of food lovers who celebrate the diversity of homemade cooking.

Naomi Suzuki
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-5532-6683
