H.R. 8234, a bill to authorize the Secretary of State to designate additional persons eligible to serve as passport agents, and for other purposes
H.R. 8234 would make certain changes to the Department of State’s processing of applications for U.S. passports. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in 2025.
Under the bill, the department would:
- Allow notaries who are U.S. citizens and employed by reputable institutions to accept passport applications,
- Expand opportunities for applicants to use courier services to submit passport applications and receive new passports, and
- Use the month and day of the applicant’s birthday as the expiration date for new passports.