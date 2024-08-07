Submit Release
H.R. 2941, Recognizing the Role of Direct Support Professionals Act

H.R. 2941 would require the Office of Management and Budget to consider creating a separate occupational code for direct support professionals, listing them within the healthcare support occupation, when it next revises the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Those workers provide direct care and support to people with disabilities. The SOC system is a federal statistical standard used to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, and disseminating data. 

Since 1977, the SOC system has been revised four times—in 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2018—to reflect changes in the economy and the nature of work. Because of that ongoing but irregular activity, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2941 would not significantly affect federal spending over the 2025-2029 period.

