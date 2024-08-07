S. 4042, Strengthening Oversight of Federal Records Act of 2024
S. 4042 would amend the rules related to the management of federal records. Specifically, the bill would:
- Clarify the role of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in collecting and preserving federal records,
- Prohibit the use of nonofficial electronic messaging accounts by executive branch employees for official business without proper records management procedures in place for those accounts,
- Require federal agencies to establish policies under which employees leaving federal service certify that the employee has complied with recordkeeping requirements,
- Require the Office of Personnel Management to develop criteria that incorporates records management into employee performance reviews, and
- Authorize the appropriation of $500,000 for both 2025 and 2026 to establish an advisory committee on records automation.