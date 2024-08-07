Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,380 in the last 365 days.

San Francisco Workers Clearing Homeless Encampments Need Better Training, Judge Rules

The case filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2022 centered on arguments that the city routinely disregarded its own policy by destroying property during sweeps and that workers were violating residents’ Fourth Amendment rights, protecting them from unreasonable seizures by the government.

You just read:

San Francisco Workers Clearing Homeless Encampments Need Better Training, Judge Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more