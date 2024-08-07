Beyond the Game: UNITAR’s Webinar Series on Sports Diplomacy

08 August 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – Sports diplomacy is an emerging and dynamic field that leverages the universal appeal of sports to enhance knowledge sharing, promote peace, and strengthen international ties. From the Winter Olympics in South Korea to the World Cups in Russia and Qatar, sports events are becoming integral to foreign policy strategies, highlighting their capacity to unite diverse stakeholders and advance international cooperation.

UNITAR is leading the way in raising awareness about the connection between sports, global development, and human rights. Building on successful initiatives such as the Executive Diploma in Sports Diplomacy with the Leaders Development Institute (LDI) in February 2024, we are excited to announce a new webinar series. This series will explore how sports drive positive change beyond the game, offering participants a practical and in-depth understanding of sports diplomacy through theoretical insights and case studies. Key topics will include the role of mega sporting events and sports institutions in fostering a culture of responsibility and human rights compliance, as well as the intersection of sports with urban development and global diplomacy.

More precisely, our series features the following three webinars:

July 26th: Dr Simon Rofe, a sports diplomacy expert and Olympic consultant discussed how sports contribute to international cooperation, peace, and the Sustainable Development Goals. As a pioneer in this field, he provided insights based on his extensive experience in education, training, and consultancy within the sporting and diplomatic realms.

August 9th: Leveraging his expertise in integrating human rights into sports, Mr. David Grevemberg will explore the complexities and practical strategies for upholding human rights in this field. Currently working at the Center for Sport and Human Rights as Chief Innovations and Partnerships Officer, he will address notable issues such as labour rights, inclusion, and responsible business practices and standards while emphasizing the importance of "human-centric" leadership in driving meaningful change.

August 23rd: The final webinar will analyze sports and city diplomacy with a case study on Paris and its 2024 Olympic strategies. Led by Dr Lorenzo Kihlgren Grandi, Director at the City Diplomacy Lab, the workshop will analyze how mega-sporting events like the Olympics can be leveraged by cities for diplomatic and developmental objectives by highlighting the intersection of sports with urban development and global diplomacy.

By the end of the webinars, participants will have gained a deep understanding of sports' unifying power in advancing national strategic interests and fostering global collaboration. The goal is to exchange best practices, address challenges in the field, and leverage sports diplomacy to achieve broader societal benefits, such as advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

All webinars take place online via Zoom at 16:00 (CEST).

If you would like to learn more about UNITAR’s customized training offerings in this field, please reach out to diplomacy@unitar.org.