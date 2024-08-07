USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Luanda, Angola, for Port Visit

The Hershel "Woody" Williams last visited Luanda in November 2022. During this port visit, the ESB-class ship will build on the U.S.-Angolan partnership by collaborating on maritime security and domain awareness. Meanwhile, the MARDET will work and train with Angolan partners ashore.

The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams will host a reception for senior Angolan government and military leaders. During this time, the crew will engage in community relations events alongside local partners. This experience will allow the Sailors and Civilian Mariners to immerse themselves in the rich culture, historic landmarks, and warm hospitality of this important regional partner.

"We are honored to bring the USS Hershel 'Woody' Williams to Luanda, Angola, in support of maritime domain awareness” said Capt. Michael Concannon, commanding officer of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Gold MILCREW. “Our crew is eager to collaborate with our Angolan partners, sharing knowledge and strengthening our mutual commitment to security and stability in the region. This visit not only enhances our operational readiness but also fosters lasting relationships built on trust and cooperation."

Hershel “Woody” Williams will continue its deployment to the African continent, leveraging opportunities to work alongside regional Allies and partners in a variety of exercises and operations. A credible, capable naval presence increases maritime security, and highlights our shared commitment to fostering regional security and stability among partnered and allied nation naval militaries.

Hershel “Woody” Williams is forward deployed to Souda Bay, Greece, and serves as the first U.S. Navy ship assigned to the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility. The ship is capable of conducting expeditionary missions, counter piracy, maritime security, and humanitarian and disaster relief operations. Hershel "Woody" Williams’ unique capabilities are part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to support global missions. The ship operates with blue and gold crews, allowing it to remain continually deployed throughout AFRICOM.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.